ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

10 Things Our Boomer Parents Just Don’t Understand About Raising Kids Today

Raised before the omnipotent internet, but after the ‘80s latch-key era, we kinda had the best of both worlds. While our parents were the first generation of helicopters, hovering at close range, they were far from being lawnmowers—destroying any obstacle in site. We played outside, but they made sure we wore wear helmets and checked in at certain times. We roamed the local mall, but they weren't far behind, having a coffee at Gloria Jean's. We had sleepovers galore, but only after they checked in with the other parents.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Parenting Styles
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ponca City News

When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren

Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
yourteenmag.com

Our Facebook Friends Share The Top 3 Things Parents Worry About

We have a question on our Facebook page: “What are parents most concerned about?” and it may come as no surprise that the number one answer is “Everything.” One poster asks, “What am I NOT concerned about?” Another writes, “What I’m not worried about is a shorter list.”
EDUCATION
romper.com

Are Boy Babies Usually Late? Signs Your Baby May Be Born Late

No matter how much you love being pregnant, there comes a moment in every woman's journey when she is officially done with this "mommy-to-be" nonsense. She's exhausted, she's hot, she's tired of having to sleep on her side because she can't get up from her back at 40 weeks pregnant, and she really wants to meet her baby. Hearing the words, "I think you're going to go past your due date" is basically torture. But are there signs your baby might be late — like the popular belief that baby boys are usually late — so you can prepare for those extra days of pregnancy? Or will your child's punctuality skills be a mystery until they finally decide to make their entrance?
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Gillian Sisley

Father Pressures Kids to Call New Wife 'Mom'

How should children react to welcoming a new stepparent?. As if experiencing the divorce of two parents wasn’t hard enough, for many children things can get even harder when one or both parents start dating again and possibly get remarried. That can be difficult territory to navigate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy