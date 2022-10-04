Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
I Talked to 70 Parents Who Raised Highly Successful Adults—Here Are 4 ‘Extreme' Things They Did That Made Their Kids Confident
Entrepreneurs, in my mind, aren't just founders of for-profit business. It's anyone who comes up an idea and turns it into something real, who translates a passion into a project. As the mom of two entrepreneurial sons, I've found that of all the parenting advice out there, the most important...
My husband and I are blind. Our blindness is not an issue to our kids, but it is to other parents.
I lost my vision in my early 20s after I caught a virus. My husband is also blind. We're raising two kids, and we've devised nonvisual ways to parent them that work for us. Parenting while blind is challenging, but what's more frustrating is other people's judgment of us.
purewow.com
10 Things Our Boomer Parents Just Don’t Understand About Raising Kids Today
Raised before the omnipotent internet, but after the ‘80s latch-key era, we kinda had the best of both worlds. While our parents were the first generation of helicopters, hovering at close range, they were far from being lawnmowers—destroying any obstacle in site. We played outside, but they made sure we wore wear helmets and checked in at certain times. We roamed the local mall, but they weren't far behind, having a coffee at Gloria Jean's. We had sleepovers galore, but only after they checked in with the other parents.
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
Mom of 7 children forces others to give up elevator because 'her kids need to get home'
An entitled mentality is when a person thinks they deserve something or that others owe them a favor. Such an attitude affects not only their relationships but also their career and social life.
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
Parents refuse to let lesbian daughter touch her wife during family trip
Discrimination in one’s own family due to gender is an issue the people of the LGBTQ+ community face. In addition to discrimination, they face parental rejection, which can negatively affect their identity and health.
pethelpful.com
'Best Boy' German Shepherd Tenderly Plays with Toddler in Video We Can't Resist
We love seeing kids play with their pets. It's such a unique and special relationship. Almost like having a second set of eyes to keep watch over your little one. Like one little girl and a German Shepherd named Geddy, who were bonding big time in a recent TikTok video.
"We need a break" Parents blame daughter for not taking kid brother along with her on date
Is one responsible for their kid sibling when they are on a date?. Dating helps two people understand each other and evaluate their sustainability as a couple. Usually, dates involve only the people who’re in the romantic relationship. But sometimes, due to urgent circumstances, they may have to include another person along with them.
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised
A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Mom-in-Law Forcing Husband's Spouse to Do All Her Laundry Slammed: 'Help'
A person claimed their mother-in-law "loves to chastise" them over their lack of skills around the house , particularly when it comes to washing.
Ponca City News
When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren
Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
yourteenmag.com
Our Facebook Friends Share The Top 3 Things Parents Worry About
We have a question on our Facebook page: “What are parents most concerned about?” and it may come as no surprise that the number one answer is “Everything.” One poster asks, “What am I NOT concerned about?” Another writes, “What I’m not worried about is a shorter list.”
romper.com
Are Boy Babies Usually Late? Signs Your Baby May Be Born Late
No matter how much you love being pregnant, there comes a moment in every woman's journey when she is officially done with this "mommy-to-be" nonsense. She's exhausted, she's hot, she's tired of having to sleep on her side because she can't get up from her back at 40 weeks pregnant, and she really wants to meet her baby. Hearing the words, "I think you're going to go past your due date" is basically torture. But are there signs your baby might be late — like the popular belief that baby boys are usually late — so you can prepare for those extra days of pregnancy? Or will your child's punctuality skills be a mystery until they finally decide to make their entrance?
Father Pressures Kids to Call New Wife 'Mom'
How should children react to welcoming a new stepparent?. As if experiencing the divorce of two parents wasn’t hard enough, for many children things can get even harder when one or both parents start dating again and possibly get remarried. That can be difficult territory to navigate.
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
I’m a childcare expert – how to react when your toddler is a biter and how to get them out of the habit
THE terrible twos can bring on all sorts of unusual and sometimes unbearable behaviour, and unexplained biting could be something you're forced to deal with. So what brings it on and how do you make it stop? We reveal everything parents should know. Why do toddlers bite?. Rachel FitzD, baby...
