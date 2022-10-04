Read full article on original website
Gunman in fatal Michigan hotel shooting surrenders after police negotiations
A gunman involved in a fatal shooting at a Michigan hotel has surrendered after hours of police negotiations, according to officials.The violent incident at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was sparked by a dispute with staff over money, according to Michigan State Police, and came to an end on Thursday evening.The suspect had been barricaded inside the hotel for more than five hours but the situation was “contained” and authorities were negotiating with him. Police arrived at the scene on Military and Michigan avenues at around 1pm. Shots were fired from the third floor of the hotel until shortly...
Ex-Mass. state trooper arraigned in I-93 crash that killed motorcyclist
Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. A former Massachusetts state trooper was arraigned in court Tuesday in connection with a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 in Boston, officials said. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson,...
Sidney Daily News
Road to be closed
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a concrete culvert replacement project on Wise Road beginning Monday, Oct. 10. According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, Wise Road will be closed to all traffic between state Route 65 and Morris-Rose Road beginning Monday. The project will take approximately four to five days to complete.
