Amazon donates $50,000 to provide bicycle helmets for Warrensville Heights elementary students
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Whether on scooters, skates, boards, or bikes -- wearing a helmet is important. "I just started to learn how to ride a bike and I'm getting a new helmet so it could protect my head," explains Rylee Hayles. On Thursday, Rylee got a helmet of...
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift for innovation from Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund for...
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
Cleveland nonprofit's food truck celebrates 1 year of service, offers up delicious foods and hope
CLEVELAND — A local nonprofit is giving Northeast Ohio residents a second chance at success and bringing some serious comfort in the form of food. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry rolled out a social enterprise food truck one year ago. It's continuing to grow in popularity while creating new opportunities each...
Cleveland receives $2 million Justice Department grant to develop community violence intervention work
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Cleveland will receive a $2 million grant from the Justice Department to develop community violence intervention work. The award is one of about 50 Justice Department grants totaling $100 million to help communities across the U.S. reduce gun crime and other forms of violence.
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
MetroHealth pushes back opening of new Glick hospital to Nov. 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System has moved back the opening of its new Glick Center hospital from Oct. 15 back to Nov. 5. The change was made in order to give the staff more time for training in the new 11-floor acute care hospital, a spokesperson said Wednesday. The...
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
Developer of Cleveland Meijer store, facing rising construction costs, to receive more public money
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The developer behind a Meijer grocery store and apartments near Cleveland Clinic’s main campus is set to receive a $1.5 million loan from the city of Cleveland to cover a financing gap brought on by rising construction costs. A City Council committee approved the loan...
Parma residents concerned with speeding along Gettysburg Drive
This comes after one resident tells News 5, he’s very concerned for his family’s safety, and his entire neighborhood, due to drivers speeding along Gettysburg Drive.
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
Estate of road worker killed at University Heights construction zone receives nearly $17 million verdict, lawyer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland construction company is liable for a roadworker’s death in a case that led to a $17 million jury assessment in favor of his estate, according to the estate’s lawyer. A Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court jury on Monday decided the case centering on a...
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with representatives from Forbes to make a “special announcement” aimed at attracting more entrepreneurs to the state. In 2023, the annual “30 Under 30 Summit” will be hosted by the city of Cleveland....
Parma school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’
A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.
Device turns semi-automatic weapons into automatic, raises concerns for police
Illegal, dangerous, and potentially deadly new devices have been found in recent crimes. The device brings a new concern for local law enforcement and across the country.
Is Cleveland asking you for more information before refunding income taxes? Cleveland.com wants to hear from you
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Some remote workers seeking income tax refunds from the city of Cleveland are being asked to provide documentation they say they’ve already submitted. And if they don’t send those records within 30 days, the city’s Central Collection Agency is threatening to deny refunds altogether.
USPS in Cleveland is hiring for the holidays
CLEVELAND — The United States Postal Service in Cleveland is hiring for the holidays. The postal service is hiring to fill positions as holiday clerk assistants, city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants, postal support employees, rural carrier associates, and tractor trailer drivers. Starting salary is between $17.32 and $29.97...
System alerting police to gunfire expands to more Cleveland streets
More sensors alerting police to the sound of gunfire could be coming to a street near you.
Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
Head-on crash in Lorain County kills 24-year-old Amherst resident
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old driver was killed Tuesday evening when a car trying to pass a stopped vehicle ended up striking an oncoming pickup truck head-on, authorities say. The State Highway Patrol says Avery Susak of Amherst died in the crash on U.S. 20, which occurred just...
