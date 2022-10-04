ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Traffic
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cars
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cleveland, OH
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rta#Cdl#Tri#Pipelines#Innovation#Charity#Gcrta#Upskill Current Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
WKYC

USPS in Cleveland is hiring for the holidays

CLEVELAND — The United States Postal Service in Cleveland is hiring for the holidays. The postal service is hiring to fill positions as holiday clerk assistants, city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants, postal support employees, rural carrier associates, and tractor trailer drivers. Starting salary is between $17.32 and $29.97...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
STRONGSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy