Woman left bloodied by punch in unprovoked attack on SoHo sidewalk

By Rocco Parascandola, Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

A woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on a SoHo sidewalk Monday, police said.

The 54-year-old woman was on Canal St. near Broadway in Manhattan when a man came up and slugged her about 8:20 a.m., cops said.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Lower Manhattan to be treated for a bruised lip.

Police are still searching for the attacker, who ran off.

A spate of recent violent random attacks have left New Yorkers on edge.

