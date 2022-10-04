Woman left bloodied by punch in unprovoked attack on SoHo sidewalk

A woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on a SoHo sidewalk Monday, police said.

The 54-year-old woman was on Canal St. near Broadway in Manhattan when a man came up and slugged her about 8:20 a.m., cops said.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Lower Manhattan to be treated for a bruised lip.

Police are still searching for the attacker, who ran off.

A spate of recent violent random attacks have left New Yorkers on edge.