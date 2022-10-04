Jimmy Smits and Amanda Warren are taking to the streets of New York for justice. The duo stars in CBS' new police drama, East New York, launching this Sunday, and only ET was on the set of the series this week. The one-hour drama follows newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York, Regina Haywood (Warren), who is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her community. But first, she has to get her fellow officers and detectives on board, some of whom are skeptical of her promotion and others resistant to the changes she's desperate to make.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO