ST. IGNACE, MI— The Mackinac Bridge will stop refunding tokens after December 31 of this year. Due to dwindling demand, the Mackinac Bridge Authority stopped accepting tokens at toll lanes in September of 2019. Interest in redeeming tokens has also diminished since then, and MBA officials believe less than 1 percent of all tokens issued remain in circulation.

SAINT IGNACE, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO