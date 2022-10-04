Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer signs billion-dollar spending deal
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A state fund meant to attract large-scale economic investment is set to receive a boost. That's after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a billion-dollar spending bill into law Tuesday. The new law sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars for possible business incentives and preparing sites...
No more refunds on Mackinac Bridge tokens after December 31
ST. IGNACE, MI— The Mackinac Bridge will stop refunding tokens after December 31 of this year. Due to dwindling demand, the Mackinac Bridge Authority stopped accepting tokens at toll lanes in September of 2019. Interest in redeeming tokens has also diminished since then, and MBA officials believe less than 1 percent of all tokens issued remain in circulation.
