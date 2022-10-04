Charlotte County looking for volunteers to help with disaster response

The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is now open for individuals who would like to offer their skills to help with the disaster response.

To register to help go to the VRC, which is located at 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

It will be open from 7 – 11 a.m. daily.

If you have already registered on the COADFL.org site as interested in volunteering, you will be contacted and do not need to register again.