ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin to pay Paul Chryst reduced $11M buyout

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBpRE_0iLT70M600

Wisconsin plans to pay fired coach Paul Chryst a buyout of $11 million, well short of the $20 million remaining on his contract.

Chryst agreed to a reduced payment, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said, but he did not confirm the dollar figure as reported by multiple media outlets.

The Badgers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) are coming off a 34-10 loss to Illinois and former coach Bret Bielema, with a visit to Northwestern up next.

“It’s a grim reminder of the world we live in. I’ve been in that rodeo,” Bielema said Monday.

Wisconsin also fell to Ohio State and Washington State earlier in the season.

“After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership,” McIntosh said in a statement. “Paul is a man of integrity who loves his players. I have great respect and admiration for Paul and the legacy of him and his family at the University of Wisconsin.”

Chryst, 56, was in his eighth season at Wisconsin. He led the Badgers to a 67-26 record, including a 43-18 mark in Big Ten play. Wisconsin also finished as champion or co-champion in the conference three times (2016, 2017, 2019) under Chryst.

He helped the Badgers win 10 or more games on four occasions, but was just 15-10 since the start of the 2020 season.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man charged in Wisconsin parade killings removes shirt before openings

A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured […]
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Madison, WI
Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Arizona State
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
dailydodge.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Paul Chryst
Person
Chris Mcintosh
nbc15.com

Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
MONONA, WI
UPMATTERS

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Badgers
nbc15.com

Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Marshall man who died Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Dervin Hidalgo Davila and confirmed the...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police chase, shots fired; Eagle man sentenced

EAGLE, Wis. - An Eagle man has been sentenced to three years behind bars after a report of reckless driving led to a police chase and shots fired in February. Steven James, 38, pleaded guilty in July to OWI (third offense), second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding police. Additional charges were dismissed.
EAGLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Ohio State University
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in crash on US Highway 12 near Sauk City

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a crash east of Sauk City Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 188. ﻿ A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle had stopped on...
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. “Apparently one of the adult males that approached the vehicle had an issue with homecoming festivity stuff during the week,” said Lieutenant Ryan...
BARABOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I’ve been here since I was eight years old’: Madison icon Knoche’s butcher shop closing after 84 years

MADISON, Wis. — After 84 years and three generations, Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop will be closing its doors for good on October 15. It was announced Tuesday that Taigu, a Chinese restaurant currently in Middleton, has purchased the shop at 5372 Old Middleton Road and will convert the butcher shop and grocery store in the coming weeks. 68-year-old Steve...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dane County, authorities say. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials responded around 4:45 p.m. to US Highway 12 at State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury for the crash. Investigators determined...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy