ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Xfinity Series set for massive driver change in 2023

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJ3Lg_0iLT6xwZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQE5g_0iLT6xwZ00

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is poised to have a massive shift in competitiveness among its top drivers as the top-3 drivers in the division are all expected to move into the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2023 season.

Who will be moving to the Cup Series and what is going to happen next for the Xfinity Series?

Top NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers expected to move up in 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Az6rL_0iLT6xwZ00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The top-3 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2022 season are all expected to move up to the top level starting in 2023. One of them has already been confirmed as of now.

Noah Gragson will drive the No. 42 car for Petty GMS Motorsports after running approximately half of the Cup Series events this season. It will be the first time Gragson enters the Cup Series on a full-time basis.

The 24-year-old driver is in the midst of his breakout season in NASCAR with the No. 9 car for JR Motorsports. Gragson has seven wins, 16 top-5 finishes, 21 top-10 finishes, and a 9.1 average finish. It is by far his best season to date.

Gragson also won four straight races, all coming during September, which tied Sam Ard for the most consecutive victories in the Xfinity Series. He has fully established himself as the championship favorite.

Ty Gibbs is expected to take over the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing after Kyle Busch announced that he would leave the organization for Richard Childress Racing. However, it won’t be Gibbs’ first taste of Cup Series action.

The 20-year-old has been substituting for Kurt Busch after he suffered concussion-like symptoms from his qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway. But, Gibbs would have the third-worst average finish of any full-time driver, only ahead of Corey LaJoie and Cody Ware.

It has not been pretty for Gibbs on the Cup Series side, including a big penalty at Texas Motor Speedway, but the Xfinity Series has been better with five wins, 11 top-5 finishes, 18 top-10 finishes, and a 10.4 average finish.

There should be reasonable expectations for the grandson of Joe Gibbs ahead of the 2023 season as it will take a few years for him to start competing at a high enough level to win races consistently.

Also Read:
Evaluating NASCAR’s big penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs

Finally, A.J. Allmendinger is expected to drive the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing with an announcement coming on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi. It won’t be the first time Allmendinger races in the Cup Series.

The 40-year-old spent eight full-time seasons and 15 years overall in the series. Over that period of time, Allmendinger collected two wins with his latest coming in 2021 at the Indianapolis Road Course with Kaulig Racing.

Allmendinger has spent the last two seasons in the Xfinity Series with nine victories. He has four wins, 14 top-5 finishes, 25 top-10 finishes, and a 6.1 average finish during the 2022 season.

All three drivers combine for 16 of the 28 victories during the 2022 Xfinity Series season, so a massive shift at the top of the series is going to occur next season.

Related: Marco Andretti set for big NASCAR debut at Charlotte ROVAL

What is next for the NASCAR Xfinity Series regarding the 2023 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02S4uK_0iLT6xwZ00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Gragson, Gibbs, and Allmendinger have been the class of the field during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. In fact, they are in the top-3 spots with Justin Allgaier tying Gibbs for the third spot overall.

However, Allgaier is a steady and consistent contender every single year in the Xfinity Series. The rest of the puzzle is what needs to be sorted out as a massive shift at the top begins.

Over the course of the entire season, Allgaier is the top driver among those who are expected to return. The next driver is Josh Berry who remains 81 points back behind the top-4 drivers in the series.

If the three drivers expected to leave at the conclusion of this season were not present, the favorites for the Championship 4 would be Allgaier, Berry, Austin Hill, and Brandon Jones. The competition is far behind those four drivers.

The Xfinity Series is poised for a massive shift but what about the drivers who are leaving? Allmendinger leaves the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing open. Will the organization downsize to two vehicles or will they poach someone like Chandler Smith?

Gragson left the No. 9 car for JR Motorsports vacant; however, Jones will take over his ride next season. Gibbs is likely leaving for the Cup Series, so the entirety of Joe Gibbs Racing is cleared out as of now.

Also Read:
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity program cleared out for 2023

Sammy Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, and Trevor Bayne could all be candidates to join the organization. If any of this combination or something else happens, Joe Gibbs Racing would enter the championship mix.

Some of the new drivers will inevitably enter the picture but other drivers within the series could pick up the slack. Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, and Riley Herbst could all see increased performances because of an open field.

The NASCAR Cup Series field almost seems set for the 2023 season while the Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series are going to have some of the most memorable silly season movements in recent memory.

The stage is set for a wild silly season in the Xfinity Series and that does not even include the unpredictability of what is going to come in 2023.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Brutally Honest Admission On Penalty News

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for what happened over the weekend. Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and was also fined $100,000. According to a statement from...
MOTORSPORTS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Kyle Busch's Collection

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch holds the record for most wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (102) and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (62). Kyle is the younger brother of 2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, but Kyle's 60 Cup wins make him the winningest among all active drivers. Kyle Busch competes in each of the three NASCAR national races and drove full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with his iconic No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (per NASCAR).
MOORESVILLE, NC
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023

Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Marco Andretti
Person
Cody Ware
Person
Justin Allgaier
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Sheldon Creed
Person
John Hunter Nemechek
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Trevor Bayne
Person
Chandler Smith
Person
Riley Herbst
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He Won't Race This Weekend

Alex Bowman will miss his second straight NASCAR playoff race due to concussion-like symptoms stemming from a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. The Ally Racing driver announced Tuesday that he won't compete in this Sunday's Drive for the Cure 250. "With my health continuing to be my number...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career

Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Jr Motorsports#Panthers#Top 3
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Hid His 20+ Concussions From NASCAR, But He's Now a Leading Proponent of Driver Safety

The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NFL
NBC Sports

Appeal panel gives William Byron his 25 points back

Byron’s actions took place after the caution waved at Lap 269 for Martin Truex Jr.’s crash. As Hamlin slowed, Byron closed and hit him in the rear. Byron admitted after the race that the contact was intentional, although he didn’t mean to wreck Hamlin. Byron was upset with how Hamlin raced him on Lap 262. Byron felt Hamlin forced him into the wall as they exited Turn 2 side-by-side. Byron expressed his displeasure during the caution.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR driver to miss Cup Series race with unfortunate injury

NASCAR Cup Series competitor Cody Ware was involved in a dangerous crash back in September at Texas Motor Speedway that had many holding their breath. Initial reports suggested that Ware avoided any serious injuries, but it appears that the lingering effects of the crash are still bothering him. Ware took...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FanSided

NASCAR set to make crucial playoff decision on Thursday

NASCAR is set to hear the appeal of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron on Thursday, which will lead to a crucial decision ahead of the round of 12 finale. A three-person NASCAR panel is set to hear the appeal of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron and determine whether or not they will uphold the 25-point penalty that was issued after Byron intentionally spun Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway two Sundays ago.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable team, driver not on Charlotte entry list

Another once-planned start for a team still seeking their NASCAR Cup Series debut will not happen at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The preliminary entry list for this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval was revealed earlier this week, and it features 39 cars.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

This Week in Motorsports: October 3-10, 2022

It’s time for the next Playoff cutoff races – this time in Charlotte – while the ARCA Menards Series will hold its final race on their national tour in Ohio. Hamlin looks for ROVAL win… Denny Hamlin had a strong run at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL last season as the Virginia-native started from the pole, led 25 laps (of 108) and finished a track-best fifth. Hamlin is currently fourth in the Playoff standings, 21 points ahead of the cutoff going into Sunday’s event.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

William Byron wins NASCAR appeal and regains playoff points

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Addresses Next Gen Car Safety Concerns and Gives Drivers a Tip to Protect Themselves in a Way No One Is Talking About

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about safety concerns with the Next Gen car on his podcast and provided a simple solution that could go a long way in protecting drivers and it's something no one is talking about. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Addresses Next Gen Car Safety Concerns and Gives Drivers a Tip to Protect Themselves in a Way No One Is Talking About appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy