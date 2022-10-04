ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers were notified of shots fired in the area and responded to the scene. When they arrived they say they found a male subject armed with a gun–the subject then pointed the gun at an officer. After this the officer fired their service weapon, hitting the subject.

