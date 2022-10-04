ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Police investigate after juvenile killed in Northwest Roanoke shooting

Roanoke police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that ended with a juvenile death. Police investigate after juvenile killed in Northwest …. Roanoke police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that ended with a juvenile death. Roanoke College and Salem High School host 2nd annual …. Roanoke College and Salem...
ROANOKE, VA
Vehicle crashes into Bedford CVS

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to respond to a CVS Pharmacy after getting a report that a vehicle struck the building. The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on East Main Street at approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday. Engine 1 says they arrived and...
BEDFORD, VA
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers were notified of shots fired in the area and responded to the scene. When they arrived they say they found a male subject armed with a gun–the subject then pointed the gun at an officer. After this the officer fired their service weapon, hitting the subject.
ROANOKE, VA
Dae Dae Hunter a running success at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames are off to a 4-1 start and one of the key cogs to the team is running back Dae Dae Hunter. Hunter’s two TD’s last Saturday against ODU broke open a tied game in leading the Flames to a win! Head coach Hugh Freeze says there is more to Dae Dae Hunter than what you see on the field.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke Co. cleared on I-81 south

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT is reporting backups on Interstate 81 South in Roanoke County due to a tractor-trailer crash. The crash is located at mile marker 139.3 in the area of Stonegate. The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. VDOT reports backups are approximately 3.5...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Roanoke community leaders celebrate Grand opening of Envision Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Envision Center held its grand opening Friday morning, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its new location, hosted by the City of Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Community leaders and partners came out to celebrate the grand opening and experience the improvements...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR Weather Trivia: Daily weather balloon launches

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather fan or an expert? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. On a typical day, how many weather balloons are launched by an individual National Weather Service (NWS) office?. Attached to weather balloons are radiosondes, which are...
ROANOKE, VA

