Roanoke Valley resident says he is experiencing a slowdown in local mail delivery time
One Roanoke County resident, Dennis Allen says he hasn’t been getting his mail on a regular basis and all he wants is some clarity. Roanoke Valley resident says he is experiencing a …. One Roanoke County resident, Dennis Allen says he hasn’t been getting his mail on a regular...
Police investigate after juvenile killed in Northwest Roanoke shooting
Roanoke police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that ended with a juvenile death. Police investigate after juvenile killed in Northwest …. Roanoke police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that ended with a juvenile death. Roanoke College and Salem High School host 2nd annual …. Roanoke College and Salem...
Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Player of the Week – William Byrd’s Israel Hairston
DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Player of the Week is William Byrd junior quarterback/defensive back Israel Hairston. Hairston ran for more than 140 yard and 3 touchdowns. He also threw for a TD in the Terriers 35-0 win over Cave Spring.
Vehicle crashes into Bedford CVS
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to respond to a CVS Pharmacy after getting a report that a vehicle struck the building. The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on East Main Street at approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday. Engine 1 says they arrived and...
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers were notified of shots fired in the area and responded to the scene. When they arrived they say they found a male subject armed with a gun–the subject then pointed the gun at an officer. After this the officer fired their service weapon, hitting the subject.
Dae Dae Hunter a running success at Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames are off to a 4-1 start and one of the key cogs to the team is running back Dae Dae Hunter. Hunter’s two TD’s last Saturday against ODU broke open a tied game in leading the Flames to a win! Head coach Hugh Freeze says there is more to Dae Dae Hunter than what you see on the field.
Bus drivers in Roanoke didn’t show back up to work when they weren’t paid
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several bus drivers who take Roanoke City Students to school did not report back to work on Friday after they were not paid on time. The drivers picked up the kids in the morning but didn’t return to bring them home. The drivers work...
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke Co. cleared on I-81 south
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT is reporting backups on Interstate 81 South in Roanoke County due to a tractor-trailer crash. The crash is located at mile marker 139.3 in the area of Stonegate. The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. VDOT reports backups are approximately 3.5...
Roanoke community leaders celebrate Grand opening of Envision Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Envision Center held its grand opening Friday morning, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its new location, hosted by the City of Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Community leaders and partners came out to celebrate the grand opening and experience the improvements...
WFXR Weather Trivia: Daily weather balloon launches
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather fan or an expert? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. On a typical day, how many weather balloons are launched by an individual National Weather Service (NWS) office?. Attached to weather balloons are radiosondes, which are...
Gas prices impact delivery service– how Lynchburg florists are managing high costs
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — With the rising cost of fuel many businesses are feeling the effects and for local florists in Lynchburg, they are needing to think outside the box to keep up with delivery orders. Leo Wood Florist in Lynchburg says they are seeing more and more people...
