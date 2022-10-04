A Connecticut man is in the lecanemab Alzheimer’s drug trial. He said it made him ‘feel a change’ in his clarity.

Bruce and Linda Meyers were thrilled when the official news came out that late-stage studies of the drug lecanemab appear to show the drug slows the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Bruce Meyers, who is part of the study at the Yale School of Medicine’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Unit, said he already knew it was a winner — he felt it.

”I knew we were on the drug [rather than the placebo] because I could feel a change,” said the 81-year-old from Gales Ferry, who has been in six studies over the last several years. “I had more clarity. I think it was on my sixth infusion I could tell there was a difference.

“It’s the first study that has ever done anything that has helped,” he said.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurological disease with no known cure. Long-standing treatments on the market manage symptoms, and researchers don’t fully understand what causes the disease. More than six million Americans are living with the disease. By 2050, the number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million, Alzheimer’s Association statistics show. The statistics also show one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

In 2020, COVID-19 contributed to a 17% increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths, the organization’s data shows.

Drug maker Japanese Eisai Co. announced last week that lecanemab appears to slow the fatal disease’s progress.

The results were announced from a global study of nearly 1,800 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s. The drug maker said early results showed that lecanemab reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to a placebo or fake drug after 18 months of the infused treatment. Patients were monitored using a scale that measures how they do in areas like memory, judgment, problem solving and personal care.

There is likely a ways to go before the drug is on the market because there are regulatory approvals to be made and further discussion among researchers.

Dr. Christopher H. Van Dyck, director of Yale’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Unit, will be among those presenting at a conference in November where the full results of the research will be discussed.

“We’ve never had anything like this, where a trial unequivocally showed this,” he said of finding a drug to slow the cognitive decline of Alzheimer’s.

One aspect researchers will look at, Van Dyck said, is whether the effect of the drug gets better over time.

”That would be the holy grail,” he said.

The research will go through the peer review process and beyond that, the question will be, “What will the regulators do?” Van Dyck said.

There will also be the question of whether additive treatments will make the improvement in patients even more significant. Up until now it’s been about symptomatic treatment for Alzheimer’s, he said. So if lecanemab is shown to be effective, it will be “the biggest therapeutic drug discovery in the history of Alzheimer’s.”

Ginny Hanbridge, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, said it’s exciting news.

”We are excited by this major development of a potential treatment and encouraged that this may offer people living with the disease the ability to remain independent, participate in daily life and spend quality time with their loved ones,” she said.

The study started without participants knowing if they were on the drug or the placebo. For the last 15 months, Bruce has been on the drug but maintains there was a difference in clarity shortly into the first part of the study.

“You’re just more aware of what’s going on. When I didn’t have the drug I couldn’t figure out what was happening,” Bruce said. “To me, it’s been a real blessing.”

He gets infusions at the research center twice a month.

”You have to make time in your life for it,” Linda said. “We have been fortunate to be connected with the Alzheimer’s research unit.”

Linda Meyers said they saw her husband’s best friend and mother both go through the disease.

Bruce and Linda Meyers, 77, have been married for 45 years and are in this fight against the disease together all the way. “We can’t dwell on this,” Linda said of the diagnosis.

The couple met 47 years ago in Germany when they were both teachers for the Department of Defense. That part of their careers came with a lot of travel in addition to personal travel. When the couple returned to the United States, he became a drug and alcohol counselor and she was a school guidance counselor in East Lyme.

Retired with no children and world travelers for years, the couple’s approach is to lead a full life, socializing, going to concerts and traveling.

”We’ve been very fortunate to see a great deal of the world,” she said.

They’ve done a lot of traveling post-diagnosis, including to New Zealand, Portugal, Israel, Australia and Russia. They are heading soon to Iceland.

”The only place we haven’t gone is Africa,” Bruce said.

They’ve had to cut back on some of their activities, such as sailing, but they keep busy.

“There [are] frustrations around the house, but we have wonderful people helping us,” Linda said. “We still have so much richness with traveling and friends. There’s a fullness there.”