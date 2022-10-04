ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Eating rice is as bad for your health as sweets are

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Rice is a staple food for millions across the world, but it might not be as healthy as we'd like to think.

In fact, one new study has claimed that it can be just as unhealthy for diners as sweets in one specific aspect.

According to research from the American College of Cardiology , rice features levels of 'unhealthy sugars and oils' which are similar to sweets - which means it could just as bad for your heart as delicious treats.

It also suggests that people who eat more refined grains like rice are at a higher risk of developing premature coronary artery disease (PCAD), which can also affect people who eat large amounts of sweets on a regular basis.

This is because refined grains, like sweets, raise the blood sugar levels after being processed by the body.

The study involved 2,500 Iranian people with and without coronary artery disease.

Dr Mohammad Amin Khajavi Gaskarei, who was the lead author on the study, said: "There are many factors involved in why people may be consuming more refined grains as opposed to whole grains…

“Some of the most important factors to consider include the economy and income, job, education, culture, age and other similar factors."

Gaskare added: "A diet that includes consuming a high amount of unhealthy and refined grains can be considered similar to consuming a diet containing a lot of unhealthy sugars and oils."

