newnanceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
metroatlantaceo.com
Lincoln Breaking Ground Today on New Industrial Facility in Calhoun
Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has announced the groundbreaking for Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, a forthcoming Class-A distribution facility in Calhoun, Georgia. Lincoln’s Denton Shamburger, Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham will oversee the construction, marketing and leasing of the building, which is set to deliver in fall 2023. Calhoun...
theevreport.com
Volkswagen launches Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) collaboration with custom build ID.4 SUVs
Concept designed to test Chattanooga, TN-assembled Volkswagen ID.4 and additional equipment in TVA fleet environment. Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America is collaborating with the Tennessee Valley Authority as the utility corporation sets a goal of operating a 100% percent electric sedan and SUV fleet by the year 2030. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, TVA’s service area covers all of Tennessee, portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
cityscopemag.com
Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917
I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee
First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
chattanoogacw.com
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
WDEF
80 New Jobs Coming to Whitfield County
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Whitfield County has received some very positive economic news. A food manufacturer, Essentia Protein Solutions, is building a new $100 million plant at the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton. According to Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Comission Chair, they will be producing a variety of products...
WTVC
Chattanooga man sentenced for exposing himself to teens at Dalton Chick-fil-a
DALTON, Ga. — A Chattanooga man was sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison without parole after he was convicted for exposing himself to four teenage girls at a Chick-fil-a in Dalton. A jury in Whitfield County convicted 38-year-ld Ronald Andrew Henry of two counts of child molestation...
WDEF
The Pride of the Southland Entertains Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The sounds of “Rocky Top” and other fan favorites filled the air in downtown Chattanooga on Thursday. The Pride of the Southland marching band, representing the University of Tennessee, stopped at AT&T Field to perform a free concert for area Vol fans as the band makes their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for this weekend’s football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Louisiana State Tigers.
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy
The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
eastridgenewsonline.com
TDOT Shuts Down East Ridge with No Warning
TDOT shuts down East Ridge on Thursday with absolutely no warning, no detours, and not safety in mind. TDOT has hijacked Tombras, McBrien, and Moore during the busiest time of day on a very busy day of the week. These are actual TDOT employees from what I can tell too because their trucks say TDOT and all the workers are wearing spotless new safety vests standing around doing nothing.
WDEF
Brainerd student charge with making school threat
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials have charged a student with making school threats. They say a student at Brainerd High told a teacher this morning that they were going to shoot up the school. After the SRO investigated, they filed a charge in Juvenile Court of making a...
tennesseelookout.com
Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment
President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
WDEF
Can you identify Dalton stolen credit card suspects?
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are looking for two men in a stolen credit card case. The men were caught on store surveillance cameras using cards that were stolen from a car at the Dalton Golf and Country Club. She was called by her bank while she was...
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County constable pleads guilty
Grant Bromley reports: Former Bradley County 6th District constable, Timothy Colbaugh Jr., pleaded guilty on one charge of official misconduct during a hearing held in the Bradley County Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5. The indictment states the incident occurred May 29 to 30, 2020, and says, “Bradley County...
WTVC
"It's so rough here:" A year later, Woman says Cleveland cemetery still in poor condition
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s been almost a year since we last checked in on the upkeep of the Fort Hill Cemetery in Cleveland and it appears that not much has changed. A woman, who's father is buried there, says you wouldn’t believe the type of garbage she’s found on his grave.
allongeorgia.com
COUPLE CONIVTED OF ILLEGAL FIREARMS POSSESSION AND OTHER CHARGES
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Philip Lamar Byrd, a 43 year old man from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, and Tamera Marie McAnnally, a 32 year old woman from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were convicted by a Catoosa County jury for the charges of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Additionally, Byrd was convicted of Driving Under the Influence, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (2 counts), and Improper Driving on a Divided Highway, and McAnnally was convicted of Obstruction.
WTVCFOX
Man shot several times in Chattanooga Tuesday after dispute turned violent, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot multiple times in Chattanooga Tuesday night after a dispute turned violent, the Chattanooga Police Department says. The shooting happened on the 700 block of East 48th Street:. CPD says they were told about a dispute between two people that turned violent. CPD...
