clayconews.com
Suicide by Cop? Fatal Officer Involved Shooting Being Investigated in Bernalillo County, New Mexico
Bernalillo, NM – On October 3, 2022, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting (OIS), involving the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and the Bernalillo Police Department (BPD). State Police Investigations Bureau agents learned that at around 3:30 p.m., SCSO, and...
rrobserver.com
Town of Bernalillo — The man shot and killed by Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from the Bernalillo Police Department was armed with a rifle and may have been seeking the fatal confrontation. On Facebook, the New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting,...
KRQE News 13
NMSP: Man shot had aimed rifle at officers
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released more information in an officer-involved shooting involving the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and the Bernalillo Police Department. The shooting happened on October 3 in the area of 1039 Bosque Loop in Bernalillo. According to NMSP, the Sandoval County...
rrobserver.com
KOAT 7
BERNALILLO, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting involving officers that left a suspect dead in Bernalillo, according to the NMSP. The shooting happened at the Bosque Loop and involved Sandoval County Sherriff's Office and Bernalillo Police Department. Both departments responded to a call from a homeowner who said a man was armed with a rifle at her home, according to NMSP.
KOAT 7
rrobserver.com
rrobserver.com
rrobserver.com
nmag.gov
