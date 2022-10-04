Read full article on original website
US to host top officials from 30 countries in effort to escalate crackdown on Russian defense supply chains
Top officials from 30 countries are scheduled to meet next week with senior US sanctions and intelligence officials as the Biden administration continues to escalate its efforts to strangle Russia's military industrial complex. The meeting will serve as a critical opportunity for senior officials from across the Western sanctions coalition...
Biden offers stark 'Armageddon' warning on the dangers of Putin's nuclear threats
President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. "First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in fact...
Biden's nuclear warning not based on new intelligence but opens a window into real worries inside the White House
President Joe Biden's stark warning Thursday night that the world faces the highest prospect of nuclear war in 60 years was not based on any new intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions or changes in Russia's nuclear posture, multiple US officials told CNN. The US still has seen no...
A young woman's death in Iran has sparked an uprising. News organizations are grappling with how to cover it
Nationwide protests have gripped Iran for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by the government's morality police for apparently not wearing her hijab properly. Her death has sparked violent clashes between demonstrators and authorities, reportedly leaving scores dead. The uprising has received...
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday. With only Iraq and Syria still considered by the US to be...
Biden administration fears North Korea building up to a new nuclear test, but hampered by lack of intelligence
A lack of hard intelligence inside North Korea is curtailing the United States' ability to determine Kim Jong Un's intentions as the hermit kingdom fires a barrage of powerful missile launches, according to senior administration officials. The recent tests have caused administration officials to grow concerned that Kim is set...
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda's leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA's deputy director and the...
Opinion | The U.S. Has Leverage Over Saudi Arabia. It’s Time to Use It.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Ro Khanna propose new legislation to respond to Saudi’s embrace of Vladimir Putin and to rebalance the U.S.’s relationship with Riyadh.
Democratic senator says 'there's got to be consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announces oil production cuts
A Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Sunday that "there's got to be consequences" after Saudi Arabia and a cartel of major oil producers moved to slash oil production last week in a move the White House said was "shortsighted" and hurtful to low and middle-income countries.
Eurovision names Liverpool as host city for its 2023 Song Contest honoring Ukraine
The Beatles' hometown of Liverpool, UK will be stepping in to host the festivities at the Eurovision 2023 Song Contest next May, the competition announced Friday. Liverpool beat out close competitor Glasgow, Scotland for hosting duties for the 67th edition of the popular music contest, in which various countries in Europe and the Mediterranean region send a singer or group of performers to stage a national song that is then voted on.
Federal prosecutors weighing charges on two fronts in Hunter Biden investigation
Federal prosecutors believe they could charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement but a final decision still has not yet been made by the US attorney in Delaware, according to sources familiar with the matter. The case against Biden narrowed earlier this year, and was a matter...
Biden administration issues rules to curtail China's access to microchip technology
The Biden administration on Friday imposed sweeping new curbs designed to curtail China's access to technology critical to the manufacturing and operations of its military power. The Commerce Department action applies new export controls to restrict China's access to advanced computing chips, its ability to develop and maintain super computers...
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley calls for OPEC collusion crackdown after production cut
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday called for punishing OPEC for its production cut by passing legislation that would hold foreign oil producers accountable for colluding to fix prices. Grassley, a longtime backer of so-called NOPEC legislation, announced in a statement obtained first by CNN that he plans to file...
