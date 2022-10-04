ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

US to host top officials from 30 countries in effort to escalate crackdown on Russian defense supply chains

Top officials from 30 countries are scheduled to meet next week with senior US sanctions and intelligence officials as the Biden administration continues to escalate its efforts to strangle Russia's military industrial complex. The meeting will serve as a critical opportunity for senior officials from across the Western sanctions coalition...
Biden offers stark 'Armageddon' warning on the dangers of Putin's nuclear threats

President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. "First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in fact...
A young woman's death in Iran has sparked an uprising. News organizations are grappling with how to cover it

Nationwide protests have gripped Iran for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by the government's morality police for apparently not wearing her hijab properly. Her death has sparked violent clashes between demonstrators and authorities, reportedly leaving scores dead. The uprising has received...
Christiane Amanpour
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes

President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday. With only Iraq and Syria still considered by the US to be...
Eurovision names Liverpool as host city for its 2023 Song Contest honoring Ukraine

The Beatles' hometown of Liverpool, UK will be stepping in to host the festivities at the Eurovision 2023 Song Contest next May, the competition announced Friday. Liverpool beat out close competitor Glasgow, Scotland for hosting duties for the 67th edition of the popular music contest, in which various countries in Europe and the Mediterranean region send a singer or group of performers to stage a national song that is then voted on.
Biden administration issues rules to curtail China's access to microchip technology

The Biden administration on Friday imposed sweeping new curbs designed to curtail China's access to technology critical to the manufacturing and operations of its military power. The Commerce Department action applies new export controls to restrict China's access to advanced computing chips, its ability to develop and maintain super computers...
