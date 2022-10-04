Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says it's 'more likely than not' US will enter recession
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Thursday it's "more likely than not" the US will enter a recession, calling it a consequence of the "excesses the economy has been through." "Historical experience suggests that the kind of inflation we have rarely returns to normal levels -- target levels of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Why good news for the economy is bad news for stocks and the Fed
It's not the fall that kills you, as the saying goes — it's the sudden stop at the bottom. Friday's solid jobs report sent Wall Street reeling after it reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue on its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in the face of sustained high inflation.
US headed to recession that was ‘totally avoidable,’ chief economist says
One economist says the U.S. is heading toward a "totally avoidable" recession.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Get ready for some earnings
There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings. Asset management giant and iShares owner BlackRock is due to report Thursday. JPMorgan Chase, Wells...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exxon illegally fired two scientists suspected of leaking information to WSJ, Labor Department says
ExxonMobil has been ordered to reinstate two scientists who were fired after being suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal, the US Labor Department said Friday. A federal whistleblower investigation found the oil and gas giant terminated the two computational scientists illegally in late 2020. The Labor Department's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How meltdown in a $1 trillion market brought the UK to the brink of a financial crisis
Pension funds are designed to be dull. Their singular goal — earning enough money to make payouts to retirees — favors cool heads over brash risk takers. But as markets in the United Kingdom went haywire last week, hundreds of British pension fund managers found themselves at the center of a crisis that forced the Bank of England to step in to restore stability and avert a broader financial meltdown.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration fears North Korea building up to a new nuclear test, but hampered by lack of intelligence
A lack of hard intelligence inside North Korea is curtailing the United States' ability to determine Kim Jong Un's intentions as the hermit kingdom fires a barrage of powerful missile launches, according to senior administration officials. The recent tests have caused administration officials to grow concerned that Kim is set...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democratic senator says 'there's got to be consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announces oil production cuts
A Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Sunday that "there's got to be consequences" after Saudi Arabia and a cartel of major oil producers moved to slash oil production last week in a move the White House said was "shortsighted" and hurtful to low and middle-income countries.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Credit Suisse is buying back debt and selling a hotel
Credit Suisse said it will buy back up to $3 billion in its own bonds to save money on debt servicing costs while taking advantage of low prices. The announcement on Friday comes after investors displayed concerns about the financial position of the troubled Swiss bank before it announces its restructuring plan later this month.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
OPEC+'s decision this week to slash oil production -- and now the looming threat of higher gas prices -- has pushed Republican rhetoric into familiar territory: President Joe Biden's green policies are making Americans pay more at the pump. Republicans in Congress have slammed Biden's attempts since he took office...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden's nuclear warning not based on new intelligence but opens a window into real worries inside the White House
President Joe Biden's stark warning Thursday night that the world faces the highest prospect of nuclear war in 60 years was not based on any new intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions or changes in Russia's nuclear posture, multiple US officials told CNN. The US still has seen no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US imposes new sanctions connected to North Korea following spate of missile tests
The US is imposing new sanctions following a spate of North Korean ballistic missile tests, the US Treasury and State Department announced on Friday. The sanctions target two people and three entities "connected to the delivery of refined petroleum to the DPRK, an action which directly supports the development of DPRK weapons programs and its military," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Friday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fury at Saudi Arabia revives calls for US to throw the book at OPEC
OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production has set off bipartisan fury in Washington directed at the Saudi Arabia-led group, raising calls for a hard-hitting US response. Within minutes of the OPEC+ announcement, the White House warned it will "consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities" designed to curb OPEC's "control" over energy prices.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cathay Pacific is facing 'unprecedented staffing' shortages, warns top union in Hong Kong
Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific is facing "unprecedented" staff shortages and may not be ready to handle a surge in demand, as the city winds up its strict Covid policy and reopens for international travel. A top local union warned Thursday of "a record number of resignations from the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday. With only Iraq and Syria still considered by the US to be...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year
Former Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year. Richardson, a former Democratic governor of New Mexico, and his namesake center privately work on behalf of families...
Comments / 0