Mrs. Barbara Ann Gore , age 91, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Monday Morning, October 3, 2022.

Mrs. Gore was born in Yorkville, GA, on October 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Jack Austin and Eula Mae Tomlin Austin. She had lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart and was a member of the Yorkville Baptist Church. Mrs. Gore was a housewife and homemaker who enjoyed cooking, working in her garden and sewing.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gore was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gore, on July 16, 2006. Four brothers, Stanley Austin, Dene Austin, Kenneth Austin, and Gene Austin, along with a sister, Pauline Noland, also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Gore is survived by two sons, Barry (Jan) Gore of Aragon, GA, and Randy Gore of Rockmart; five grandchildren, Brandi Honeycutt, Amber (Robbie) Nolan, Cassidy Wade, Amy (Shane) Forsyth, and Emily (Drew) Stinson; sister, Paddy Phillips. Thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside and interment services for Mrs. Gore will be held Wednesday afternoon, October 5, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. David Warriner officiating.

Pallbearers will include Roddy Austin, Jeffrey Austin, Greg Austin, Dustin Noland, Brandon Woods, Derrick Noland, and Max Fisher.

Mrs. Gore’s family will receive friends at Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Barbara Ann Gore.









