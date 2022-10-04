ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin's Mobilization Backfires as 370,000 Flee Russia in Two Weeks

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization appears to have backfired as more than 370,000 citizens have fled the country since the decree—more than the total number that defense officials said would be called to enlist in the military.

Putin's September 21 declaration sparked nationwide protests and a mass exodus of Russians fleeing across the border to neighboring countries including Georgia, Finland, Kazakstan and Mongolia to avoid being conscripted.

Kazakhstan's interior minister said in a statement on Tuesday that more than 200,000 Russians have come to the neighboring Central Asian country since the decree was announced.

That figure matches the 200,000 that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday had been enlisted into the army since Putin's call for 300,000 reservists and ex-military personnel with "certain military specialties and relevant experience."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD4nd_0iLT5yif00
Above, Russians arrive in Kazakhstan at the Syrym border crossing point on September 27, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on September 21 a mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russian men to bolster Moscow's army in Ukraine, sparking demonstrations and an exodus of men abroad.

More than 93,000 Russians have crossed into Georgia in two weeks, according to the Russian news outlet Fontanka. An earlier search by Newsweek found that six miles of traffic had built up at Russia's border with Georgia the morning after Putin's announcement.

Last week, the European Union reported that 66,000 Russians had arrived in the EU, with the majority of citizens entering the bloc through Finnish and Estonian border crossing points.

By October 2, at least 12,000 Russians had entered Mongolia, according to border officials.

The number of Russians fleeing in the two weeks since Putin declared a partial mobilization comes against the backdrop of a new law signed by the Russian leader that punishes those who refuse to serve or evade service with up to 10 years in prison.

Hundreds of thousands have also fled amid reports that those ineligible to be called up, including students, the elderly, and those with medical conditions and injuries, have also been handed a summons to fight in Ukraine.

Joel Hickman, the deputy director of the Transatlantic Defense and Security program at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), told Newsweek that the mobilization and general level of panic that is now setting in within Russia, with hundreds of thousands of men taken out of the workforce—either by fleeing or fighting in Ukraine—is only going to exacerbate the problems Putin is now facing amid the war.

The mobilization has so far been in "complete shambles," said Hickman.

"What we're currently seeing is a deeply chaotic and unpopular mobilization effort that is pretty much guaranteed to fail," Hickman said. "Whilst hundreds of thousands of young healthy Russian men are fleeing across Russia's borders, there are reports of thousands of elderly men with numerous health problems being marched to the nearest recruiting centers."

He added, "It appears that the more Putin mobilizes, the more men will leave the country. Just think of the devastating impact this has on every sector of Russia's struggling economy."

Newsweek reached out to Russia's foreign ministry for comment.

Comments / 19

Related
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Wounded Russian Soldier Tells Ukrainians 'Just Finish Me' in Video

A video circulating on social media shows a wounded Russian soldier pleading with Ukrainians in the southern Kharkiv region to end his life. The 2-minute clip, which was published by multiple local Telegram channels and on Twitter, shows a Russian soldier with his leg trapped underneath a collapsed wall. A...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Economy#Russians#Central Asian#Defense#The European Union#Finnish#Estonian
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Ukrainian drone drops bomb into Russian tank’s open hatch

New video shows the moment a Ukrainian drone drops a bomb into the open hatch of a Russian tank. The YouTube video, posted by The Sun, shows a birds-eye view of the attack. The Ukrainian drone briefly hovers over the Russian tank before dropping two bombs, the first of which is seen going straight into the narrow hatch.
MILITARY
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
992M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy