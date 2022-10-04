ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Centre Daily

Matt Calkins: End of Mariners’ playoff drought never in doubt for always-positive Rick Rizzs

SEATTLE — On a scale of 1 to Rick Rizzs, how much joy did you feel Friday when Cal Raleigh clinched a playoff berth for the Mariners?. Was your emotion on par with that of the M's play-by-play man who's been in the team's broadcast booth for 37 seasons? Is that even possible, or is his enthusiasm as unmatchable as Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak?
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Josh Sborz

Comments / 0

Community Policy