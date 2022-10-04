Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB・
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 62: Listen to John Sterling’s call on WFAN
Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard — and Yankees’ play-by-play announcer John Sterling was back behind the mic to record the history. Sterling...
Yankees, Rangers lineups Wednesday | Aaron Judge sits out finale after setting HR record (10/5/22)
ARLINGTON, Texas — The playoff-bound New York Yankees close the regular season on Wednesday afternoon against the Texas Rangers with Aaron Judge on the bench the day after he hit his record-setting 62nd homer. First pitch at Globe Life Field is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., EST. YES will televise...
Nine things to know about the New York Mets
The Padres' opponent in the National League wild-card series won 101 games this season but wound up second in East
Centre Daily
Matt Calkins: End of Mariners’ playoff drought never in doubt for always-positive Rick Rizzs
SEATTLE — On a scale of 1 to Rick Rizzs, how much joy did you feel Friday when Cal Raleigh clinched a playoff berth for the Mariners?. Was your emotion on par with that of the M's play-by-play man who's been in the team's broadcast booth for 37 seasons? Is that even possible, or is his enthusiasm as unmatchable as Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak?
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: World Series Sweep Of New York Yankees; Sandy Kofuax Declines To Pitch On Yom Kippur
Led by Sandy Koufax on Oct. 6 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers captured their third World Series championship in franchise history by completing a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees. It came one day after the first ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. In a rematch between Game...
Aaron Judge eyes Triple Crown as Yanks face Rangers in DH
Aaron Judge could have two opportunities to reach the elusive No. 62 homer mark on Tuesday as the New York
