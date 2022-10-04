ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Confirms 'Bling Empire' Spinoff Set In New York

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Netflix ’s reality empire is growing.

The streamer has ordered a New York city-set spinoff of its Bling Empire series.

Bling Empire: New York will follow a group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage.

These include Dorothy Wang, who was a cast member of Bling Empire season two.

The news comes ahead of the third season of Bling Empire , which launches on October 5.

The original Bling Empire series launched in 2021 and was set in Los Angeles. The second season launched in May 2022.

The series is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions with Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Elise Chung, Lenid Rolov, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans exec producing.

Watch a trailer for the spinoff below.

Deadline

Deadline

