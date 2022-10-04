ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
Centre Daily

Everything to Know About Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown’s Relationship

There’s been no shortage of drama throughout the 17 seasons Sister Wives has been on the air, as fans have seen Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown go through ups and downs over the years. With tensions at an all-time high in the Brown family, many have been wondering: Did Janelle leave Kody? Keep reading to find out everything about their relationship.
