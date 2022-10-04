ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Nine month old found safe after vehicle stolen with child in back

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A nine month old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford with the child in the car, according to police. At approximately 8:06 pm, The Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen vehicle with a 9 month old child inside.
Witness attacked after catalytic converter theft

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3pm this evening, the Guilford Police Department responded to a business parking lot in the area of Goose Lane and Boston Post Road for the report of a catalytic converter theft followed by an altercation with a witness. Three male suspects stole a catalytic converter...
Police investigating string of armed robberies

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a string of armed robberies stretching through multiple towns in New London county. Norwich Police say the Sams Gas Station on Washington street was robbed at gunpoint at 7:44pm. The clerk was unharmed but reported that a male entered the establishment wearing...
Man suffers life threatening injuries after crash, car fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30pm, Norwich fire units were dispatched to a reported car verses pole with entrapment. The vehicle left the road, struck and snapped a telephone pole, and then came to rest lodged up against a rock ledge, according to the fire department. The snapped pole...
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested

(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
VIDEO: Man in custody after New Haven officer shot

Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Education is...
DASHCAM VIDEO: Suspect shoots at New Haven officer

Last day of preps before Eversource Hartford Marathon. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said we're in for a mild afternoon, but chillier air returns for the weekend. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are looking for a suspect who shot an officer in New Haven.
5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
