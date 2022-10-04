Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Nine month old found safe after vehicle stolen with child in back
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A nine month old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford with the child in the car, according to police. At approximately 8:06 pm, The Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen vehicle with a 9 month old child inside.
Eyewitness News
Witness attacked after catalytic converter theft
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3pm this evening, the Guilford Police Department responded to a business parking lot in the area of Goose Lane and Boston Post Road for the report of a catalytic converter theft followed by an altercation with a witness. Three male suspects stole a catalytic converter...
Eyewitness News
Suspect who shot officer following collision in New Haven is in custody
Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting. Updated: 12 hours ago. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say.
Eyewitness News
Police: One youth arrested following ‘large fight’ near Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a ‘large fight’ broke out near the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. According to police reports, the fight happened in front of Anthony Jacks in Southington. Officers working the festival responded to the call at 9:00 pm while additional officers were...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating string of armed robberies
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a string of armed robberies stretching through multiple towns in New London county. Norwich Police say the Sams Gas Station on Washington street was robbed at gunpoint at 7:44pm. The clerk was unharmed but reported that a male entered the establishment wearing...
Eyewitness News
Man suffers life threatening injuries after crash, car fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30pm, Norwich fire units were dispatched to a reported car verses pole with entrapment. The vehicle left the road, struck and snapped a telephone pole, and then came to rest lodged up against a rock ledge, according to the fire department. The snapped pole...
Register Citizen
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30pm today, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 53 Nepaug Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, a victim was located. The victim, a male in his thirties, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was...
Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested
(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sought by police in connection with multiple stabbing surrenders at courthouse
BRIDGEPORT – A city man, being sought in connection to the stabbing of a couple in August, agreed to surrender peacefully at the Golden Hill Street courthouse. But Alika McFarlane expressed surprise when Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid ordered the 42-year-old held in lieu of $500,000 bond on Friday.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man in custody after New Haven officer shot
Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Education is...
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads not guilty to having PCP, marijuana in system, elevated BAC during car crash that seriously injured two children, ages 6, 3
BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he was over the legal drinking limit and had PCP and marijuana in his system when he caused a Christmas Day crash that seriously injured two young children in 2020. Jorge Borrero, 28, appeared before a judge...
VTDigger
Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase
A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting
Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say.
Bristol Press
Police believe man's shooting death in Bristol could have been drug related, court documents say
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant connected to a city man whose family member was killed in a shooting in August on Jefferson Avenue suggests police have at least explored the possibility that the killing was drug related. The six-page warrant for Wairon Nunez, 28, of 99 Jefferson Ave., indicates...
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
Eyewitness News
DASHCAM VIDEO: Suspect shoots at New Haven officer
Last day of preps before Eversource Hartford Marathon. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said we're in for a mild afternoon, but chillier air returns for the weekend. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are looking for a suspect who shot an officer in New Haven.
New Haven police officer shot twice following police-involved shooting with suspect, police say
A New Haven police officer was shot twice early this morning after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who later ran away, police say.
5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
