New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 7-9

If you can't find a festival in the greater New Orleans area this weekend, you aren't looking very hard. But more is waiting to be enjoyed Friday to Sunday. Prost! Get on your lederhosen and dirndl and head over to the banks of Bayou St. John for the first of three weekends of OKTOBERFEST at Deutsches Haus. The Friday (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m. to 11 p.m.) celebrations include more than 20 different German brews, schnapps, German wines, German foods and music, as well as all sorts of contests and activities (schnauzer parade, anyone?). The fun goes on Oct. 14-15 and 21-22. Tickets are $10. Check it out here. Schnell!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

A Shiny Chicago Arcade Bar Debuts in New Orleans

Emporium Arcade Bar, a chain of Chicago-born arcade and video game bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, has opened in New Orleans’s St. Roch neighborhood (it’s the area’s second arcade bar, Sea Cave being the first). Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012 in Chicago, followed by locations in the Bay Area and Vegas, drawing crowds of 20-somethings to warehouse-like bars decked out with arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more. The 21-and-over bar is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans chef wins $10K on 'Halloween Cookie Challenge' on the Food Network

A local chef put her skills to the test and walked away with a $10,000 prize by whipping up spooky treats on the new Food Network show "Halloween Cookie Challenge." New Orleans native Bryoni Prentice competed against three other cookie makers in two rounds of baking. Each round had an exciting yet frightening theme for the bakers, whose tasks included designing mix-and-match, cute and creepy cookies and making 3D structures.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hwy.co

The Big Easy: The Truth Behind This Strange City Nickname

Cities have unique nicknames. New York City is the Big Apple, Las Vegas is Sin City, Chicago is the Windy City, and Detroit is Motor City. Sometimes they make sense, like with Denver. It truly is the Mile High City. Other times you scratch your head, like with New Orleans. Why is New Orleans called The Big Easy?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style

Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living

The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Family portrait studio documented the growing society of free Black Americans

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. In 1829, Glenalvin J. Goodridge (1829-1867) was born into a family that counted itself part of a growing population of free Black people in York, Pennsylvania. Goodridge opened his first daguerreotype studio in 1847. In the late 1850s, Goodridge was joined in the business by his brothers William O. (1846-1890) and Wallace L. Goodridge (1840-1922).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Founder of company that built Natchez steamboat dies at 86

William Dow, a steamboat enthusiast who founded the New Orleans Steamboat Co., which built and operates the steamboat Natchez, died on Sept. 13 at his home in Lake George, New York, of complications of a fall, his colleague Gordon Stevens said. He was 86. “Bill was a lover of boats,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell travels to Amsterdam for conference

In her third trip to Europe since June, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is traveling to Amsterdam this weekend to attend an “innovation” conference, her administration said Friday afternoon. Cantrell was leaving Friday for the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio. She is set to return Tuesday. Since the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

