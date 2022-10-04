Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Red Beans krewe marching forward with multi-million-dollar museum, clubhouse and restaurant
On Thursday, the New Orleans City Council voted unanimously to allow the Krewe of Red Beans Carnival parading group to transform the former Giordano furniture warehouse in the Bywater into a cultural center with a museum restaurants and studios. If all goes as planned, the new development, called Beanlandia, will...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 7-9
If you can't find a festival in the greater New Orleans area this weekend, you aren't looking very hard. But more is waiting to be enjoyed Friday to Sunday. Prost! Get on your lederhosen and dirndl and head over to the banks of Bayou St. John for the first of three weekends of OKTOBERFEST at Deutsches Haus. The Friday (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m. to 11 p.m.) celebrations include more than 20 different German brews, schnapps, German wines, German foods and music, as well as all sorts of contests and activities (schnauzer parade, anyone?). The fun goes on Oct. 14-15 and 21-22. Tickets are $10. Check it out here. Schnell!
Eater
A Shiny Chicago Arcade Bar Debuts in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a chain of Chicago-born arcade and video game bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, has opened in New Orleans’s St. Roch neighborhood (it’s the area’s second arcade bar, Sea Cave being the first). Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012 in Chicago, followed by locations in the Bay Area and Vegas, drawing crowds of 20-somethings to warehouse-like bars decked out with arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more. The 21-and-over bar is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.
NOLA.com
What to know before you go to the 2022 Gentilly Festival: days, hours, costs, more
The festival that celebrates all things Gentilly returns this weekend after a pandemic hiatus. Considering going to the Gentilly Festival? Here's what you need to know. The Gentilly Festival kicks off Friday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and continues Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
New Orleans chef wins $10K on 'Halloween Cookie Challenge' on the Food Network
A local chef put her skills to the test and walked away with a $10,000 prize by whipping up spooky treats on the new Food Network show "Halloween Cookie Challenge." New Orleans native Bryoni Prentice competed against three other cookie makers in two rounds of baking. Each round had an exciting yet frightening theme for the bakers, whose tasks included designing mix-and-match, cute and creepy cookies and making 3D structures.
hwy.co
The Big Easy: The Truth Behind This Strange City Nickname
Cities have unique nicknames. New York City is the Big Apple, Las Vegas is Sin City, Chicago is the Windy City, and Detroit is Motor City. Sometimes they make sense, like with Denver. It truly is the Mile High City. Other times you scratch your head, like with New Orleans. Why is New Orleans called The Big Easy?
Eater
Krewe of Red Beans Wins Approval for Bywater Base Amid Neighborhood Pushback
The New Orleans City Council unanimously approved plans this week for a Mardi Gras krewe to transform a Bywater building into its headquarters, as envisioned, including zoning changes that will permit a restaurant with alcohol and live music, despite pushback by some members of the surrounding community. The Krewe of...
NOLA.com
Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style
Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Felipe’s Scolds Entire City of New Orleans After Break-In at Uptown Restaurant
Fast-casual Mexican food chain Felipe’s posted on Facebook this week that its Uptown location was broken into overnight. The news was accompanied by a message admonishing the entire city of New Orleans to “be better.”. The restaurant’s “enthusiastic” team discovered the break-in Tuesday morning, a day that happened...
Wheelchair-Bound Trumpeter Gets Beaten with Belt on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
A viral video shows an altercation between a man and someone who appears to be a street musician on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The scuffle in the streets of New Orleans seemingly was brought upon by a wheelchair-bound trumpeter. New Orleans is a special place filled with unique...
NOLA.com
For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living
The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
fox8live.com
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Brand new and over $1M: Be the first to own one of these 5 luxe houses in the metro area
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
wwno.org
Between Oktoberfest and indigenous people’s day, we look back on Louisiana’s immigration history
October brings the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest, and if you’re looking to celebrate in New Orleans, Faubourg Brewing Co. and Deutches Haus have been chock full of events. But German heritage is far from the only ethnicity celebrated this month. October also celebrates heritage for Italian, Polish, and...
NOLA.com
Family portrait studio documented the growing society of free Black Americans
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. In 1829, Glenalvin J. Goodridge (1829-1867) was born into a family that counted itself part of a growing population of free Black people in York, Pennsylvania. Goodridge opened his first daguerreotype studio in 1847. In the late 1850s, Goodridge was joined in the business by his brothers William O. (1846-1890) and Wallace L. Goodridge (1840-1922).
Mayor Cantrell heading to Amsterdam for conference amid traveling expense dispute
Mayor Cantrell is set to return to New Orleans on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
NOLA.com
Founder of company that built Natchez steamboat dies at 86
William Dow, a steamboat enthusiast who founded the New Orleans Steamboat Co., which built and operates the steamboat Natchez, died on Sept. 13 at his home in Lake George, New York, of complications of a fall, his colleague Gordon Stevens said. He was 86. “Bill was a lover of boats,...
NOLA.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell travels to Amsterdam for conference
In her third trip to Europe since June, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is traveling to Amsterdam this weekend to attend an “innovation” conference, her administration said Friday afternoon. Cantrell was leaving Friday for the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio. She is set to return Tuesday. Since the...
Comments / 0