META, the parent company of Facebook, has sued three Chinese companies, alleging they developed fake knockoff WhatsApp apps, and compromised more than a million accounts. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco, California, on October 4, but legal representation for Rockey Tech Hk Ltd., Beijing Luokai Technlogy Co., Ltd ,and Chitchat Technology Ltd., the defendant companies, could not be immediately identified.

