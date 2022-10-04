ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Urgent warning over unofficial WhatsApp apps as Facebook sues developers for ‘stealing data’ from 1million

META, the parent company of Facebook, has sued three Chinese companies, alleging they developed fake knockoff WhatsApp apps, and compromised more than a million accounts. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco, California, on October 4, but legal representation for Rockey Tech Hk Ltd., Beijing Luokai Technlogy Co., Ltd ,and Chitchat Technology Ltd., the defendant companies, could not be immediately identified.
nutritionaloutlook.com

Glanbia launches FerriUp, a whey protein concentrate marrying lactoferrin and vitamin B12 to support iron status and energy in active women

FerriUp supports active women who experience depleted iron and energy levels. Glanbia Nutritionals (Chicago) has launched FerriUp, a whey protein ingredient that combines lactoferrin and vitamin B12. The ingredient is geared to active women who experience depleted iron and energy levels. “Glanbia’s new FerriUp is a high-quality whey protein produced...
nutritionaloutlook.com

Natural Remedies launches holy basil ingredient called Holixer for sleep, stress

Natural Remedies launched Holixer holy basil/tulsi, an adaptogen that studies has shown inhibits and/or reduces cortisol release from the adrenal glands in response to stress-induced production of adrenocorticotropic hormone. Natural Remedies(Bangalore, India) launched Holixer holy basil/tulsi (Ocimum tenuiflorum), an adaptogen that in vitro and in vivo studies has shown inhibits...
