Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Rise 34% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Buffett is known as one of the great value investors of our time. Not only does Berkshire Hathaway have faith in these three stocks, but Wall Street analysts see lots of potential upside as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
These stocks are household names, and you can get both of them cheaply right now.
Could Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Collapse Soon?
The stock prices of and Deutsche Bank are plummeting. Both international investment banks’ shares are currently trading at 0.23x and 0.3x tangible book value, respectively. Judging by the markets, something is wrong. is still carrying on business as usual and addressing long-standing issues. But Credit Suisse seems to be...
thedefiant.io
What if Credit Suisse was a Crypto bank?
In both the world of DeFi and just regular Fi, the weekend chatter was dominated by rumors that two of the biggest investment banks in the world–Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank–are danngerously close to defaulting. But are they really? Is this Lehman Brothers 2.0? Or are we getting...
NBC Miami
Bank of England Says Pension Funds Were Hours From Disaster Before It Intervened
The central bank's Financial Policy Committee stepped in after a massive sell-off of U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — following the new government's fiscal policy announcements on Sept. 23. The plunge in bond values caused panic in particular for Britain's £1.5 trillion ($1.69 trillion) in so-called...
HSBC Explores Canada Unit Sale, But Domestic Players Might Be Discouraged In Bidding: Reports
HSBC Holdings plc HSBC is considering selling its business in Canada without disclosing the potential valuation of the business. It has tapped JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM to handle a potential sale. As per the lawyers and analysts, the potential sale could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as...
Big Banks Were Hit With $1.8 Billion in Penalties: Here's Who Was Hit the Worst
The Securities and Exchange Commission recently dropped the hammer on banks for failing to comply with record-keeping laws.
Credit Suisse’s Horror Story, and Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Citigroup, Southwestern Energy and More
Monday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Box, Citigroup, CF Industries, DocuSign, Livent, Mosaic, New Gold, Southwestern Energy and more.
Wall Street banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs fined $1.8 billion over failures in monitoring how staff used personal phones to talk about work
A Goldman Sachs senior investment banker sent and received "tens of thousands" of off-channel text messages, the SEC said.
CNBC
Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker...
Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown
Official explains how promise to buy up to £65bn of government debt staved off destructive UK financial spiral
Dollar gains as investors see Fed stance likely unchanged; euro, sterling fall
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from recent weakness on Wednesday as investors viewed the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on interest rates as likely unchanged, with the euro and sterling down at least 1% each.
Reddit Thinks Credit Suisse Is About to Collapse and Trigger a Financial Crisis Like 2008
Over the past few days, online traders have been on the edge, certain in their conviction that investment bank Credit Suisse is going to collapse any second now. "Credit Suisse Investment Bank Might Collapse this weekend. LIMIT DOWN!" one popular post on the WallStreetBets subreddit declared, and a vast majority of commenters made comparisons to the 2008 financial crisis. "You guys remember Lehman and bear sterns? Maybe history about to repeat itself," one user mused.
Sallie Krawcheck Was the Queen of Wall Street, and Raised $100 Million to Launch Her Own Business. Then She Hit an Impasse She Hadn't Seen Coming.
A little-known but common obstacle for women founders, the "Series B Cliff" can make scaling a company extremely difficult. Krawcheck is doing everything she can to help founders like herself get around it.
