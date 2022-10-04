ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
HackerNoon

Could Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Collapse Soon?

The stock prices of and Deutsche Bank are plummeting. Both international investment banks’ shares are currently trading at 0.23x and 0.3x tangible book value, respectively. Judging by the markets, something is wrong. is still carrying on business as usual and addressing long-standing issues. But Credit Suisse seems to be...
thedefiant.io

What if Credit Suisse was a Crypto bank?

In both the world of DeFi and just regular Fi, the weekend chatter was dominated by rumors that two of the biggest investment banks in the world–Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank–are danngerously close to defaulting. But are they really? Is this Lehman Brothers 2.0? Or are we getting...
CNBC

Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker...
Vice

Reddit Thinks Credit Suisse Is About to Collapse and Trigger a Financial Crisis Like 2008

Over the past few days, online traders have been on the edge, certain in their conviction that investment bank Credit Suisse is going to collapse any second now. "Credit Suisse Investment Bank Might Collapse this weekend. LIMIT DOWN!" one popular post on the WallStreetBets subreddit declared, and a vast majority of commenters made comparisons to the 2008 financial crisis. "You guys remember Lehman and bear sterns? Maybe history about to repeat itself," one user mused.
