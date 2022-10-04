The Multiple Sclerosis Center Of Atlanta is proud to share that they are now Atlanta Neuroscience Institute. This name change has been made to reflect their recent expansion in care and services beyond individuals diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis to encompass treatment options for patients who need specialized neurological care. This new name clearly defines the vast area of neurological care support offered through the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute.

