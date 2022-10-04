ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Wonder’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Unearths a Miracle in Sebastián Lelio’s Netflix Movie

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Florence Pugh ’s first screen role after “Don’t Worry Darling” is Oscar-winning director Sebastián Lelio ’s “ The Wonder .” The “A Fantastic Woman” and “Disobedience” director helms the drama for Netflix, which releases “The Wonder” in theaters on November 2 before it arrives on the streaming platform November 16. It’s the tale of a young Irish girl, Anna O’Donnell, whose Catholic family claims she has eaten nothing since her 11th birthday, which was four months ago. Watch the trailer below.

Per the official synopsis, it’s 1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own. Anna (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven.” As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.

The film is based on the novel by “Room” author Emma Donoghue. Chilean director Sebastián Lelio returns with his first feature since 2018’s darling “Gloria Bell” — itself a remake, starring Julianne Moore, of his 2013 film “Gloria.” The ensemble cast includes Tom Burke (“Mank”), Niamh Algar (“Censor”), Elaine Cassidy (“Disco Pigs”), Kíla Lord Cassidy (“The Doorman”), Toby Jones (“First Cow”), Dermot Crowley (“The Death of Stalin”), Brían F. O’Byrne (“Little Boy Blue”), and Ciaran Hinds (“The Terror”), with Donoghue, Lelio, and Alice Birch penning the script.

From IndieWire’s review of the movie: “If not for that odd framing device, you might have reason to see ‘The Wonder’ as a story in which saints and scams are mutually exclusive, but the introduction filters the entire film through a lens that refracts it into a story that has nothing to do with God, and everything to do with belief. At no point does Lib seriously entertain the idea that Anna might actually be fed by ‘manna from heaven,’ and at no point does Donoghue’s script — co-authored by Lelio and “Lady Macbeth” writer Alice Birch — reduce the plot to a cheap parlor game. But the fact that there’s no magic at work doesn’t necessarily mean that a miracle can’t occur.”

Read IndieWire’s interview with the filmmaker and star here .

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris Are Already Eyeing an ‘Entergalactic’ Season 2

Although they’ve both embraced the medium tenfold, “Entergalactic” creators Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris did not originally envision their TV event being animated. “We got convinced by some Netflix execs, Mike Moon, Elizabeth Porter, maybe this is something for animation,” Barris told IndieWire over Zoom. “And we started talking about how we both loved ‘Heavy Metal,’ we loved ‘Bambi’ and ‘Moana,’ and those things live forever. And so when you sometimes bring those together, it could be something amazing.” What started as an idea for anthology series where, according to Mescudi, “the throughline, the theme through every episode, was...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Just Gave Us the Series’ Best Scene

“House of the Dragon” Episode 7, “Driftmark,” might be the series’ best so far. After weeks of prologue and arguable time wasting, the show has arrived unambiguously at conflict between the houses of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke). After the funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), Rhaenyra’s son Jacaerys (Leo Hart) slashes the eye of Alicent’s son Aemond (Leo Ashton), which leads to the series’ most outstanding scene — not the child knife fight that ends with the stabbing, but the quarrel that follows. The episode was written by Kevin Lau and directed by Miguel Sapochnik. As Targaryens, Velaryons, and...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Trailer: Jennifer Coolidge Finds Love (and Murder) Under the Sicilian Sun

Welcome to the White Lotus. We hope you enjoy your stay. Season 2 of critically acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus” is back, with Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, as cool as ever, reprising her scene-stealing role of filthy rich, flighty Tanya. Now with beau Greg (Jon Gries) in tow, Tanya embarks on another luxe vacation, this time at the White Lotus Sicily. Her fellow vacationers include couple Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) who are double dating with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron Babcock (Theo James), and three generations of the Di Grasso family, played by F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Adam...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Elaine Cassidy
Person
Dermot Crowley
Person
Emma Donoghue
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Sebastián Lelio
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Olivia Wilde
People

Will Smith Returns in Trailer for 'Emancipation', His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH

Will Smith is making his return to acting following his Oscars controversy in March. On Monday, Apple Original Films dropped the official trailer and key art for Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). The drama marks the 54-year-old actor's first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience.
MOVIES
People

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Horror Film#Irish#English#Chilean#Mank
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Francis Ford Coppola's Next Movie Adds Final Cast Members

The ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has officially been set. On Tuesday, a report revealed the final new cast members of the epic drama film, which is set to film later this fall in Georgia. The new cast members include Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Licorice Pizza's Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, and newcomer Bailey Ives. They will join a cast that also includes Shia LaBeouf, Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, and Laurence Fishburne.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Wonder': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Pilling up one credit after the next, Florence Pugh has been involved in multiple highly-anticipated projects over the last few years. From Black Widow to Don't Worry Darling, the actress has shown her versatility whenever eyeing her next role and has maintained her attention-grabbing skills on screen untarnished. Following the release of the Olivia Wilde film, Pugh's next project to come out is her interpretation of Elizabeth ("Lib") Wright in The Wonder. Directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio, this project is an adaptation to the screen of Emma Donoghue's novel set in the 1850s. Years after her breakout role in the period drama Lady Macbeth, the lead actress returns to her roots playing a British nurse tasked with uncovering how an Irish girl has survived months without having food.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Emancipation’ Trailer: Will Smith Stars in Apple’s Slavery Drama Now Headed for December Release

Surprise: As rumored courtesy of a New York Times piece that published last month, Apple Original Films’ slavery thriller/drama “Emancipation” is officially set to release this December. Starring Will Smith in his first big screen role post-Oscars slap (production was completed before the incident), “Emancipation” is directed by Antoine Fuqua and will be released theatrically December 2 before streaming on Apple TV+ December 9. Watch the first trailer below. The status of the movie has been open-ended since Will Smith accosted Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards. But with Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” pushed to next...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

The Average Movie Ticket Price Is Now $11. Why Is That a Secret?

Here’s something that the National Association of Theater Owners doesn’t want to tell you: Ticket prices have increased at least 20 percent since 2019, for an average price of $11. (For details at how we arrived at this figure, read on.) It didn’t used to be this way. NATO usually provides an annual average ticket price, usually in April. That stopped — understandably — in 2020, when theaters faced Covid closures. However, there’s been no NATO update from its now 3 1/2-year-old 2019 average of $9.16. Why not? Per a NATO spokesperson, the changing market conditions related to the current release schedule...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Lynch/Oz’ Trailer: David Lynch’s Fascination with ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Is Unmasked

David Lynch is the man behind the curtain, the wonderful Wizard of Oz, in the surreal construct we call cinema. Or so documentary “Lynch/Oz” makes it out to be. Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, the film was born out of auteur Lynch’s response during a Q&A panel at the 2001 New York Film Festival following the screening of “Mulholland Drive.” Lynch said more than 20 years ago that “there is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about ‘The Wizard of Oz'” when asked about the classic film’s impact on his own work. “Lynch/Oz” reframes Lynch’s filmography within the context of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Runner’ Trailer: An Iranian New Wave Masterpiece Returns to Theaters

Amir Naderi’s 1984 “The Runner” is often lauded as the first movie to emerge from post-revolutionary Iran and for having one of the best child performances of all time with Madjid Niroumand. It’s now receiving a new restoration that will debut at Film Forum on October 28 and run through November 10, with Naderi and Niroumand appearing in person for screenings. It will then make its way around the country. Exclusively on IndieWire, watch the new trailer below. In “The Runner,” an illiterate 11-year-old orphan (Niroumand), living alone in an abandoned tanker in the Iranian port city of Abadan, survives by...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Greta Gerwig Knows ‘White Noise’ Sounds Like the Ramblings of a ‘Stoned Teenager’

“White Noise” holds a mirror up to American culture, especially cinema history. It’s the purely controlled, heightened chaos onscreen that reminds us why “family is the cradle of misinformation,” much like how the blur of media, art, and celebrity similarly splinter into everyday existential crises. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, “White Noise” was meticulously written and directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver as Professor Jack Gladney, tasked with protecting his family, played by Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, and May Nivola, after an airborne toxic event forces them to evacuate a picturesque college...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

AMC’s TV Version of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Bests the 1994 Film

Fans of Anne Rice’s novels are devout. The author’s stories of vampires, witches, and other things that go bump in the night has inspired a generation, especially those who found identity through her homoerotic characters, particularly the vampire Lestat. It’s been nearly 30 years since director Neil Jordan’s film adaptation of Rice’s 1976 novel, “Interview with the Vampire,” and now AMC Network has decided to transition the novel into a series that feels more modern and sexy than what we saw in ’94. “Interview with the Vampire” on AMC is the perfect example of how to take a text, whether a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Adrien Brody Tried to Persuade ‘Peaky Blinders’ Writers to Keep Him on: ‘I Did Not Want to Go Home’

Adrien Brody did not want to hear the curtain call on his “Peaky Blinders” stint. The Oscar winner joined Season 4 of the hit Netflix series as New York mobster Luca Changretta in 2017, starring in six episodes. But Brody was left wanting more, and even tried to persuade the showrunners to keep him on for another season. “I desperately tried to persuade them to find a way to keep Luca alive to come back for revenge,” Brody told Entertainment Weekly. “I really wanted to stay. I did not want to go home.” The “Blonde” actor continued, “A character like that was something...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Is a Veteran Battling PTSD in Apple and A24’s Drama

Jennifer Lawrence is just trying to rebuild her life. Starring as a military engineer who returns from Afghanistan after suffering from a brain injury following an IED explosion, Lawrence is shown battling post-traumatic stress disorder as well as trying to physically and emotionally recover from warfare. Brian Tyree Henry also stars. “Causeway” is produced by A24 and Apple Original Films, premiering in select theaters and on AppleTV+ November 4. To film and produce “Causeway” was a change of pace for Lawrence. The Oscar winner previously told Vogue that she was drawn to the “off-the-bat” rhythm of the storytelling, adding, “I like a fast-paced...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Violent Night’ Trailer: David Harbour Is a Bad Santa Out for Blood

There are few stranger things than David Harbour being a bad Santa. The “Stranger Things” actor stars as Santa Claus in “Violent Night,” in theaters December 2. But this year, Santa is giving out season’s beatings. Per the official synopsis for “Violent Night,” when a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. The gang is out to steal $300 million in a family’s vault, but Santa coming...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy