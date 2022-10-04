Missouri Western's offense had 10 total possessions in Saturday's game against No. 24 Nebraska-Kearney. The Griffons got into Loper territory on seven of those drives, and five of them covered 57 yards or more. However, Missouri Western (2-4) only scored on three of their possessions Saturday, and were hampered by turnovers and special teams mistakes in a 39-18 loss to UNK at Spratt Stadium in St. Joseph.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO