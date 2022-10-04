Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
Ezekiel Elliott 'Perfect Game'? Zeke on 'The Beauty' of Dallas Cowboys at Rams
Ezekiel Elliott, the 27-year-old running back, continues to stake his claim as the Cowboys top option at the position.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule out Dak Prescott from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he acknowledged the quarterback's grip on a football is "not well enough to play" at the moment. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys at Rams: Dak Prescott, Damone Clark Practice Injury Update
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Jerry Jones credits Mike McCarthy and highly-paid Dan Quinn for Dallas Cowboys success
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said DC Dan Quinn stayed with the team because he made it happen with a big raise on his contract.
Centre Daily
Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis
Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones offers injury update on Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have been shockingly impressive in the absence of former Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott thanks to some impressive play from Cooper Rush so far this season. Rush has proven thus far that he has what it takes to win big games in Prescott’s absence, leading the team...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Aaron Rodgers ‘Disrespected’ Patriots, Brags New England Rookie
Good for Jack Jones: The New England Patriots' rookie cornerback stood toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and survived. Bad for Jack Jones: He is now announcing that the Green Bay Packers legend "disrespected'' him in New England’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers. Advice for Jack Jones: Lay low. “Personally,...
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones still unsure Dak Prescott can return for matchup against Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The question remains will Dak Prescott return this week or won't he? Dak Prescott's recovery continues to progress from the fractured thumb he suffered in the season opener. Now the media wants to know when he will be returning. Dallas News reports that Mike McCarthy says if Prescott is not a full participant in practice, he won't return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Centre Daily
John Niyo: Lions’ Aaron Glenn still believes in the ‘D’: ‘We’re going to get this fixed’
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — After more than 25 years of marriage, Devaney Glenn knew the drill. Sunday evening, she was having dinner at a restaurant with her husband, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and after a disastrous showing by Detroit’s defense in a 48-45 home loss to Seattle that afternoon, he was more than a little worked up.
Centre Daily
QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been without Pro Bowler Harold Landry all season. They’ve been without Bud Dupree for the better part of three games, and Ola Adeniyi for has missed the last two. But as the team readies for Sunday’s game in Washington, an edge rusher...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Wynn or Lose: Could Cannon Be Patriots Answer at Right Tackle?
FOXBORO — With the collective eyes of their fanbase focused on the upcoming return of “Pat Patriot” and the aesthetically-pleasing “throwback reds,” the New England Patriots may be positioning themselves to make a significant personnel change along their offensive line. Amidst a series of roster...
Centre Daily
Thomas, Winston Miss Second Straight Saints Practice
LIMITED: Marcus Maye (rib), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle) FULL: Carl Granderson (eye), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Andrus Peat (concussion), Taysom Hill (rib) For the second straight day, Winston, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. As always, we'll get one more injury report for the week with game designations on Friday, but it's hard to be optimistic on some of these players who are not practicing to be available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives ‘Big Credit’ To Rookie Offensive Tackles
This season has been a mixed bag for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has started the season 2-2 with a blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers, a "really rewarding win" against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos Week 1, a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and a shootout win against the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott FIRST LOOK: Dallas Cowboys QB in Rehab Group - and In Good Spirits
The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 3-1, tied for the divisional lead with the Philadelphia Eagles, in no small part due to the heroics of backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Soon - likely against those same Eagles in NFL Week 6 - Dak Prescott's thumb will allow him to once again grab the reins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centre Daily
Saban Reveals When Bryce Young’s Playing Status Will Be Determined
Alabama coach Nick Saban is still unsure if quarterback Bryce Young will start on Saturday vs. Texas A&M with his current shoulder injury. As of Thursday, Saban said Young’s status will most likely be determined based on how the pregame warmups go on Saturday. “Bryce has been practicing, and...
Yardbarker
'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush
It is not an insult to suggest that Cooper Rush has probably hit his ceiling. Meanwhile, one NFL expert thinks the Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott back in order to reach theirs. "If they are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high level,'' said...
Centre Daily
5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified
Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
Centre Daily
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
Comments / 0