Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis

Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
Jerry Jones offers injury update on Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have been shockingly impressive in the absence of former Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott thanks to some impressive play from Cooper Rush so far this season. Rush has proven thus far that he has what it takes to win big games in Prescott’s absence, leading the team...
Aaron Rodgers ‘Disrespected’ Patriots, Brags New England Rookie

Good for Jack Jones: The New England Patriots' rookie cornerback stood toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and survived. Bad for Jack Jones: He is now announcing that the Green Bay Packers legend "disrespected'' him in New England’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers. Advice for Jack Jones: Lay low. “Personally,...
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones still unsure Dak Prescott can return for matchup against Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The question remains will Dak Prescott return this week or won't he? Dak Prescott's recovery continues to progress from the fractured thumb he suffered in the season opener. Now the media wants to know when he will be returning. Dallas News reports that Mike McCarthy says if Prescott is not a full participant in practice, he won't return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been without Pro Bowler Harold Landry all season. They’ve been without Bud Dupree for the better part of three games, and Ola Adeniyi for has missed the last two. But as the team readies for Sunday’s game in Washington, an edge rusher...
Wynn or Lose: Could Cannon Be Patriots Answer at Right Tackle?

FOXBORO — With the collective eyes of their fanbase focused on the upcoming return of “Pat Patriot” and the aesthetically-pleasing “throwback reds,” the New England Patriots may be positioning themselves to make a significant personnel change along their offensive line. Amidst a series of roster...
Thomas, Winston Miss Second Straight Saints Practice

LIMITED: Marcus Maye (rib), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle) FULL: Carl Granderson (eye), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Andrus Peat (concussion), Taysom Hill (rib) For the second straight day, Winston, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. As always, we'll get one more injury report for the week with game designations on Friday, but it's hard to be optimistic on some of these players who are not practicing to be available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives ‘Big Credit’ To Rookie Offensive Tackles

This season has been a mixed bag for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has started the season 2-2 with a blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers, a "really rewarding win" against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos Week 1, a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and a shootout win against the Detroit Lions.
Saban Reveals When Bryce Young’s Playing Status Will Be Determined

Alabama coach Nick Saban is still unsure if quarterback Bryce Young will start on Saturday vs. Texas A&M with his current shoulder injury. As of Thursday, Saban said Young’s status will most likely be determined based on how the pregame warmups go on Saturday. “Bryce has been practicing, and...
5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified

Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
