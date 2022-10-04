LIMITED: Marcus Maye (rib), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle) FULL: Carl Granderson (eye), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Andrus Peat (concussion), Taysom Hill (rib) For the second straight day, Winston, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. As always, we'll get one more injury report for the week with game designations on Friday, but it's hard to be optimistic on some of these players who are not practicing to be available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO