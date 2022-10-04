ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Associated Press

Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
Centre Daily

Predictions: Lions-Patriots

The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best offenses and coincidentally, the league's worst defense. Facing a rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe, barring anything unforeseen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s mettle will be tested. Without D’Andre Swift, the Lions will be leaning heavily on Jamaal Williams in the...
Centre Daily

MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown

First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
Centre Daily

Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
Centre Daily

Cowboys Name Inactives, Captains for 'Nobody's Underdogs' at Rams

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are "underdogs'' and making moves to L.A. ... OCT 9 INACTIVES The Cowboys inactives vs. the Rams: QB Dak Prescott (thumb), Jason Peters (chest), Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder), Jalen Tolbert, Nahshon Wright, Devin Harper and Markquese Bell, all of which means Tony Pollard (illness) is healthy, as is safety Jayron Kearse.
Centre Daily

Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Centre Daily

List of Inactives for Panthers vs 49ers

The Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES. WR Laviska Shenault. WR Rashard Higgins. CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III. LB Frankie Luvu. S Xavier Woods. OL Cade...
Centre Daily

Packers Defense a Giant-Sized Disappointment

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Throughout training camp, the Green Bay Packers’ defense talked the talked. “This is the defense I’ve been waiting on since I first got here,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said during camp. To its credit, it knew it had to walk the walk, that...
Centre Daily

Seahawks Fall to Saints in Superdome Shootout

Following an epic shootout against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks seemingly found something offensively that they could lean on going forward into the season. And on Sunday in the Superdome against the New Orleans Saints, they were able to do much of the same, racking up...
Centre Daily

X-Factors Ahead of Week 5 | Seahawks @ Saints

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) are in dire need of a victory and a momentum swing in their 2022 season. Their opponent this week, the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans played arguably their best game of the season in Week 4 but came away just short of victory. Now, facing another week without Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, the Saints offense needs to find their groove against a young Seattle defense.
Centre Daily

Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders received good news on one of their starters on offense but not so good on the defensive side of the ball. As the Silver and Black took part in their final preparations before taking off to take on their arch-enemy, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team released their final injury report.
Short-handed Dolphins Falter Down the Stretch

Despite mounting injury issues, the Miami Dolphins gave themselves a chance against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium before crumbling down the stretch and eventually losing 40-17. Already missing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and cornerback Xavien Howard, the Dolphins lost backup QB Teddy Bridgewater and Pro Bowl tackle Terron...
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Inactive, Zay Jones Set to Play

View the original article to see embedded media. There are few surprises for the Jacksonville Jaguars in terms of inactives ahead of their AFC South battle against the Houston Texans in Week 5. The following players will not dress for the game:. DL Foley Fatukasi. WR Kendric Pryor. RB Snoop...
