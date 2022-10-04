Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
NFL・
Centre Daily
Predictions: Lions-Patriots
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best offenses and coincidentally, the league's worst defense. Facing a rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe, barring anything unforeseen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s mettle will be tested. Without D’Andre Swift, the Lions will be leaning heavily on Jamaal Williams in the...
Centre Daily
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
Centre Daily
Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Name Inactives, Captains for ‘Nobody’s Underdogs’ at Rams
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are "underdogs'' and making moves to L.A. ... OCT 9 INACTIVES The Cowboys inactives vs. the Rams: QB Dak Prescott (thumb), Jason Peters (chest), Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder), Jalen Tolbert, Nahshon Wright, Devin Harper and Markquese Bell, all of which means Tony Pollard (illness) is healthy, as is safety Jayron Kearse.
Bucs And Brady Not Satisfied But Will Take The Win
TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady hadn’t lost three games in a row since 2002 when he was the quarterback for the New England Patriots and he wasn’t going to let that happen against the Falcons. Brady threw for 351 yards and one touchdown in a 21-15
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Centre Daily
Falcons Offense Stagnant as Buccaneers Hold Commanding Halftime Lead
The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their battle for sole possession of first place in the NFC South on a slow note, but one team began to take hold - late, as Tampa Bay enters the locker room with a 13-0 lead over Atlanta after the first half.
Centre Daily
List of Inactives for Panthers vs 49ers
The Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES. WR Laviska Shenault. WR Rashard Higgins. CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III. LB Frankie Luvu. S Xavier Woods. OL Cade...
Centre Daily
Matthew Judon Sack, Kyle Dugger Scoop ‘n Score Give Patriots 16-0 Lead on Lions: WATCH
FOXBORO — Making his first NFL start on ‘Throwback Sunday’ at Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has done an admirable job in leading the Pats offense in Week 5. However, it would be safeyy Kyle Dugger that scored the only touchdown of the...
Centre Daily
Packers Defense a Giant-Sized Disappointment
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Throughout training camp, the Green Bay Packers’ defense talked the talked. “This is the defense I’ve been waiting on since I first got here,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said during camp. To its credit, it knew it had to walk the walk, that...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Fall to Saints in Superdome Shootout
Following an epic shootout against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks seemingly found something offensively that they could lean on going forward into the season. And on Sunday in the Superdome against the New Orleans Saints, they were able to do much of the same, racking up...
Centre Daily
Julio Jones Revenge? Falcons ‘Best-Ever’ Among 3 Atlanta Exes in Showdown at Bucs
The 2010s served as one of the most successful decades in Atlanta Falcons franchise history. The Falcons went 89-71, tying them with the Denver Broncos for the eighth-best record in the NFL from 2010 to 2019. They made the playoffs five times, winning four games and making the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
Centre Daily
New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions Inactives: Mac Jones, 6 Others OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Week 5 showdown with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct 9 at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Lions have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. DT Lawrence...
Centre Daily
X-Factors Ahead of Week 5 | Seahawks @ Saints
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) are in dire need of a victory and a momentum swing in their 2022 season. Their opponent this week, the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans played arguably their best game of the season in Week 4 but came away just short of victory. Now, facing another week without Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, the Saints offense needs to find their groove against a young Seattle defense.
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders received good news on one of their starters on offense but not so good on the defensive side of the ball. As the Silver and Black took part in their final preparations before taking off to take on their arch-enemy, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team released their final injury report.
Centre Daily
Short-handed Dolphins Falter Down the Stretch
Despite mounting injury issues, the Miami Dolphins gave themselves a chance against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium before crumbling down the stretch and eventually losing 40-17. Already missing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and cornerback Xavien Howard, the Dolphins lost backup QB Teddy Bridgewater and Pro Bowl tackle Terron...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Source: CeeDee Lamb (MRI), Tony Pollard (Illness) ‘Good to Go’ for Cowboys at Rams
Cooper Rush will once again be in charge of the offense in Week 5's meeting featuring his Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Rams ... and the 3-1 visitors will have at their disposal two explosive weapons on offense. There was at least some mild concern at midweek over a...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Inactive, Zay Jones Set to Play
View the original article to see embedded media. There are few surprises for the Jacksonville Jaguars in terms of inactives ahead of their AFC South battle against the Houston Texans in Week 5. The following players will not dress for the game:. DL Foley Fatukasi. WR Kendric Pryor. RB Snoop...
Centre Daily
Browns Nick Chubb Makes Chargers Derwin James Look Silly on 41 Yard Touchdown
Cleveland Browns scored first against the Los Angles Chargers on a 41-yard touchdown by Nick Chubb. During the run, you’ll see Chubb force a Derwin James miss before breaking up the sideline. Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on...
