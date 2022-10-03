ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Author explores poverty, justice in new novel set in Fort Worth ￼

Brooks Harrington, founder of Methodist Justice Ministry and a former federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., has poured some of his experience into his latest book, a novel titled “Paloma.”. The Arlington Heights graduate served in the U.S. Marines, earned a law degree from George Washington University and served as...
Faith, justice guide Fort Worth chief equity officer to lift all voices

Breaking barriers is something of a lifelong journey for Christina Brooks. The 52-year-old has long been at the forefront of major change. The youngest of eight children, Brooks grew up in a multicultural, Catholic home in San Antonio. Brooks’ family was the first to integrate Catholic elementary schools in its hometown of Dayton, Ohio, in 1972, she said.
Listen: How a ceramicist molds family legacies into clay

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Earline Green, a ceramic artist, spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about her work that is currently in the “Formation” show at Kinfolk House, on view through Nov. 12. This conversation has been edited...
Click! A look back at the top photos of the week in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

From the Women of Hope Breakfast to a Pinterest-inspired convention, our photojournalists at the Fort Worth Report capture the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. Republish our articles for free,...
