Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 7 D10 Football: Warren’s Morelli Picks up 100th Win as Head Coach; McDowell Hands Meadville First Loss; Knox at it Again for OC
ERIE, Pa. – Warren head coach Mark Morelli picked up his 100th career victory as the Dragons used a dominant defensive effort to beat Mercyhurst Prep, 12-0. • Farrell Powers Past Sharpsville • D9 Recaps. The win was the 28th at Warren for Morelli, who also served...
Erie, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Meadville Area High School football team will have a game with McDowell High School on October 08, 2022, 06:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 7-9
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Eerie Horror Fest The Eerie Horror Fest is four days of selected short and feature-length films including a special silent film screening of “Nosferatu” […]
erienewsnow.com
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend
There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North East Fall Fest kicks off at Gravel Pit Park
Hundreds of people are celebrating fall in North East this weekend. Tonight kicked off Fall Fest 2022 at Gravel Pit Park. Those in attendance got to enjoy live music, food trucks, and drinks from area breweries, distilleries and meaderies. Fall Fest is not only a time to celebrate the season, but it’s also an […]
yourerie
Brenton Davis responds to county council denying ARP funds for Penn State Behrend
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis responded after the county council denied passing ARP funding for a project with Penn State Behrend. The county executive proposed using $5 million of ARP funding for the school’s “Project Resolve,” but the resolution failed to pass with a vote of four-to-three. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said a fourth member of the council wanted more information and changed their mind at the last minute.
Waterford man dies after Oct. 6 crash in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County. At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township. According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when […]
PhillyBite
The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
RELATED PEOPLE
eriereader.com
Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns
The Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival is back, hosted for the sixth time at the Bayfront Convention Center by local beach glass and jewelry shop Relish. Both days of the festival are set to host not only vendors, but also a full schedule of lectures and music for all to enjoy. Topics include "Identifying Unusual Beach Finds," "Odd Glass!," and "Everyone Has a Story to Tell," with the lectures held at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Indie-folk singer and songwriter Tommy Link will be performing throughout the day.
EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee
A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans
Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
Online Rocket
Main attractions on Main Street
Though not on campus, Slippery Rock Township’s Main Street is a big part of life for students who live at school. A short walk perpendicular to Old Main takes one right into the heart of town. There, students are greeted with familiar food favorites such as McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burglars ransack, defile summer camp
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
Erie School District receives PSSA results, show national scores are falling
The numbers are in. It’s one of the biggest days of the year for the Erie School District: the presentation of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and keystone test results. The final scores help the district to gauge where they stand and show them where they need to make changes. District officials said […]
WFMJ.com
New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
erienewsnow.com
Collegiate Academy Student Earns Perfect Score on AP Exam
Erie's Public Schools and Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy announced that Collegiate Academy student Sahil Jain earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam. Jani is one of only 49 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Macroeconomics Exam. According to the AP...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fetterman holds rally in Erie to crowd of 200 as Election Day approaches
The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is heating up and drawing national attention. The polls are tightening between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with just 33 days until voters head to the polls. Both candidates are hitting the campaign trail, and tonight, Democratic candidate John Fetterman made a stop in Erie. It […]
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Comments / 0