The Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival is back, hosted for the sixth time at the Bayfront Convention Center by local beach glass and jewelry shop Relish. Both days of the festival are set to host not only vendors, but also a full schedule of lectures and music for all to enjoy. Topics include "Identifying Unusual Beach Finds," "Odd Glass!," and "Everyone Has a Story to Tell," with the lectures held at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Indie-folk singer and songwriter Tommy Link will be performing throughout the day.

ERIE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO