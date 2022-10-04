Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Mom: Son attacked, bullied at Statesville HS; police say 5 students could face charges
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after an alleged assault at Statesville High School, the mother of the teen injured is hoping students responsible are arrested. “Gut wrenching...heartbreaking,” said Aria McClain describing this week. She says her son, Camden McClain, was assaulted and bullied by classmates on Monday. “I...
WBTV
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher at West Iredell High School was arrested after she allegedly sent a nude image and sexually-explicit video of herself to a student. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said that it received a report regarding the allegations on Sept. 22, and began an investigation.
WBTV
Rowan County man gets 10-year federal prison sentence on drug and gun charges
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man will serve 10 years in federal prison on drug and weapons convictions. Christopher Eudy pleaded guilty in United States District Court on Aug. 5, 2022, in a case that was initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the...
WBTV
Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office offers $10,000 reward for information about deadly camper fire
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Up to $20,000 dollars in reward money is being offered to help solve a man’s death. In August, we told you the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was investigating deadly camper fire as a homicide. Nearly two months later, the sheriff’s office is asking for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
WBTV
Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
WBTV
URGENT: Gaston Co. teen missing, public’s help needed in finding him
RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are searching for a teen reported missing on Sept. 29. Day’Shawn Jeremiah Harden was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving Warlick Academy School in Ranlo. He is described as a 14-year-old Black male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing around 185...
WBTV
Former Chester County sheriff ordered to report to prison next week, court documents say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Court has ordered former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood to report to prison next week, on Oct. 14, court documents say. In April 2021, Underwood was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program theft and unlawful arrest of a Chester County man.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 5 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Sheriff's office, family offer combined $20,000 for...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify men who robbed east Charlotte arcade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to identify two people who robbed a gambling arcade in east Charlotte. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Detective Rick Smith, the CMPD Crime...
WBTV
Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday, September 30th, at her home on 2700 Oak Valley Lane. Velasquez-Cruz was last seen wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts, and black shoes. Anyone...
WBTV
One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a north Charlotte restaurant that happened late Tuesday night. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, someone shot a man after a fight at the Fox and Hound Pub & Grille near Northlake Mall and then took off. It happened around 11...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Police: Suspect tried to sell stolen car before shooting man in Steele Creek parking lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a person was shot in a Charlotte shopping center parking lot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Tan Nhat Tran was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Investigators say Tran...
WBTV
Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night. Officers say that around 10 p.m., Catawba Valley Medical Center called them about a person brought in with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. He...
WBTV
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops. WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and multiple are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory on Wednesday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Catawba County on Springs Road and McDonald Parkway. The crash...
WBTV
Missing Charlotte 11-year-old girl found safe, transported home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has reported that the 11-year-old girl from Charlotte missing for almost a week has been found safe. Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday, September 30th, at her home at 2700 Oak Valley Lane. Velasquez-Cruz was last seen wearing a white and yellow...
WBTV
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
WBTV
‘He fulfilled his purpose for 21-year-old:’ Brother of man killed outside of north Charlotte restaurant looks back on memories of him
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family is grieving after their loved one was killed at their job Tuesday night. The doors were locked and the lights were out at Fox and Hound Pub and Grille on Wednesday, hours after police were on the scene investigating a homicide that took place in the parking lot late Tuesday night.
Comments / 0