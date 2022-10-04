ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Charlotte, NC
Matthews, NC
Matthews, NC
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Michael Lewis
Gaston County man fired from Wendys

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 5 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Sheriff's office, family offer combined $20,000 for...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday, September 30th, at her home on 2700 Oak Valley Lane. Velasquez-Cruz was last seen wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts, and black shoes. Anyone...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night. Officers say that around 10 p.m., Catawba Valley Medical Center called them about a person brought in with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. He...
CONOVER, NC
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops. WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Missing Charlotte 11-year-old girl found safe, transported home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has reported that the 11-year-old girl from Charlotte missing for almost a week has been found safe. Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday, September 30th, at her home at 2700 Oak Valley Lane. Velasquez-Cruz was last seen wearing a white and yellow...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

