Read full article on original website
Related
fortworthreport.org
Why are women running together for Tarrant County judge seats? They hope to be first Black female or Democrats to hold office since the ’90s
Three women are running for three different seats on the dais in the upcoming midterm elections, but they’ve decided to join forces in an effort to become the first Black female or Democrat judges in Tarrant County since the 1990s. Crystal Gayden, Ebony Turner and MarQ Clayton are running...
keranews.org
Denton County sees big increase in homelessness that includes many people with disabilities
“We're seeing nearly double the amount of people that we saw two years ago, which is pretty groundbreaking,” said Leia Atkinson, who manages homeless data for the nonprofit. “We also see a lot of people who have never been homeless before. And a lot more of the individuals who are experiencing homelessness are reporting disabilities.”
fortworthreport.org
City Council reprimands David Cooke for private flight with Ed, Sasha Bass
Fort Worth City Council reprimanded City Manager David Cooke late Tuesday afternoon for taking a private plane flight to Aspen, Colorado, with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend. Cooke will remain city manager, according to a press release from the council and mayor. A consultation with...
City of Forney announces Household and Small Business/Nonprofit Grant Programs
FORNEY, Texas — Today, the City of Forney announced two grant programs using State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to provide vital aid to the economic recovery of small businesses, nonprofits, and impacted households. The American Rescue Plan of 2021 distributed a $6.7 million SLFRF award to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
keranews.org
An apartment landlord to Dallas refugees lost a big verdict. Will it affect city’s push for repairs?
The city of Dallas has been trying for over a year and a half to get Nuran, Inc., to make repairs to two apartment complexes in Vickery Meadow. Hundreds of tenants live in the apartments, according to court documents. Many of them are refugees. KERA wrote about the apartments earlier...
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
keranews.org
Seven Tarrant County women were killed by abusive partners in 2021, down from pandemic spike
If you’re experiencing abuse or partner violence and need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or you can chat with an advocate on their website. SafeHaven of Tarrant County's crisis hotline is 1-877-701-7233, and resources are available on their website. In 2021, seven Tarrant County women...
Dallas County Clerk's Office provides forms for those who need to reclaim property from deed fraud
DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the latest installment of its “Dirty Deeds” series at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every year, there are more than 400,000 documents filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of those documents are forged property deeds transferring ownership to...
fortworthreport.org
Author explores poverty, justice in new novel set in Fort Worth ￼
Brooks Harrington, founder of Methodist Justice Ministry and a former federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., has poured some of his experience into his latest book, a novel titled “Paloma.”. The Arlington Heights graduate served in the U.S. Marines, earned a law degree from George Washington University and served as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rent Costs Flattening in North Texas, Experts Predict Price Drop in Coming Months
If you've been paying rent at all in the last two years, you've probably felt the burn in your wallet. Rent costs reached all-time highs in North Texas in 2021 and earlier this year, as demand for housing – both for-sale homes and rentals – soared to new heights and spurred a housing frenzy.
fortworthreport.org
‘Light the Trail’ covers chasm between need and mental health resources
Like the tires of a bicycle, life moves in cycles: What goes around, comes around. That’s the mindset of the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, as it begins its second suicide prevention and depression awareness bike ride, called “2022 Light the Trail.”. The 1,800-mile ride connects riders with local...
Flu is already appearing in North Texas
DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
Oak Ridge Police Department Chief Thomas Peoples arrested on solicitation/prostitution charge
OAK RIDGE, Texas — Oak Ridge Police Department Chief Thomas Peoples has been arrested on a solicitation/prostitution charge, inForney.com learned Thursday. Peoples was arrested on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, by the Arlington Police Department, where Peoples is a resident, and charged with solicitation/prostitution involving a person under 18 years of age.
dallasexpress.com
Vote Harvesting: Tarrant County Judge Candidate Allegedly Paid Homeless Man for Votes
Newly released body camera footage from January 2020 allegedly reveals a massive voter fraud conspiracy with the current Democrat nominee for Tarrant County Judge, Deborah Peoples, at the center. According to reports, the story actually begins in 2016 when two Fort Worth police officers encountered a homeless man named Charles...
WFAA
Blue Cross and Texas Health Resources reach new deal, avoiding interruption in coverage
DALLAS — Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas have reached a new contract agreement as their current deal was set to expire Tuesday, officials announced in a joint statement. The deal means there won't be an interruption in coverage for people who are insured...
Dallas Observer
Priced Out: How Dallas' Soaring Rental Costs Fuel Homelessness
Hector Hernandez stood outside his small Oak Cliff apartment in early July on one of his last days at the Oakridge Apartments, a place the 48-year-old had called home for about a year. It wasn’t the best place to live, but he could afford it on his fixed income. Then the complex came under new management.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
keranews.org
This Arlington program lets residents rent out lawn mowers, pressure washers. Here's how to sign up
Craig Lane has become a regular with the tool sharing program offered by Arlington’s code compliance department. He reserves lawn equipment every other week, as well as other specialized tools he does not have in his shed. “It helps me a lot,” Lane said as Ron McCall with code...
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
Comments / 3