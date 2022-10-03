ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
fortworthreport.org

City Council reprimands David Cooke for private flight with Ed, Sasha Bass

Fort Worth City Council reprimanded City Manager David Cooke late Tuesday afternoon for taking a private plane flight to Aspen, Colorado, with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend. Cooke will remain city manager, according to a press release from the council and mayor. A consultation with...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Projects#American#The Fort Worth Report
fortworthreport.org

Author explores poverty, justice in new novel set in Fort Worth ￼

Brooks Harrington, founder of Methodist Justice Ministry and a former federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., has poured some of his experience into his latest book, a novel titled “Paloma.”. The Arlington Heights graduate served in the U.S. Marines, earned a law degree from George Washington University and served as...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Flu is already appearing in North Texas

DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Vote Harvesting: Tarrant County Judge Candidate Allegedly Paid Homeless Man for Votes

Newly released body camera footage from January 2020 allegedly reveals a massive voter fraud conspiracy with the current Democrat nominee for Tarrant County Judge, Deborah Peoples, at the center. According to reports, the story actually begins in 2016 when two Fort Worth police officers encountered a homeless man named Charles...
Dallas Observer

Priced Out: How Dallas' Soaring Rental Costs Fuel Homelessness

Hector Hernandez stood outside his small Oak Cliff apartment in early July on one of his last days at the Oakridge Apartments, a place the 48-year-old had called home for about a year. It wasn’t the best place to live, but he could afford it on his fixed income. Then the complex came under new management.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy