Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Love Your Block Funds Harbor Highland’s Community Mural Event
DULUTH, Minn.–You have a chance to take part in a community mural painting tomorrow. Within Harbor Highlands you can help add some color to the neighborhood. The City of Duluth Love Your Block Program will be funding this free interactive event. The Love Your Block Campaign awards mini grants...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Johnny Cash Tribute Band Preview
DULUTH, Minn. — Musician Jay Ernest, member of Church of Cash, gave us a preview of the bands next show. The band is a Johnny Cash Tribute Band. They will be playing on Thursday, October 6, at the West Theatre in Duluth. Doors open at 6:30 and the show...
FOX 21 Online
Glensheen Celebrates Reopening of Formal Garden and Thanks Those Involved
DULUTH, Minn.– Glensheen’s historic formal garden is officially back open after being under construction for more than a year. Four million dollars in capital investment from the State legislature helped repair the floral vegetable gardens along with the purchase of a new boiler in the mansion. The University...
FOX 21 Online
Staff, Volunteers Needed for Warming Center
DULUTH, Minn. – With freezing air on the way there’s an urgent need for staff and volunteers to operate Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park. CHUM officials tell us they are short six positions right now. The warming center is an overnight refuge for people experiencing homelessness during the cold winter months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
DECC Introduces Fundraising Opportunity for Local Nonprofits
DULUTH, MN – If you are a member of a nonprofit or volunteer for a charity, there is now an opportunity to earn money for your organization through the DECC. With the ongoing worker shortage, the DECC is looking to fill positions with groups of volunteers at hockey games and other events held throughout the year. Instead of earning a paycheck for yourself, a cash donation will be made to the nonprofit you represent. Volunteers will be assigned to positions such as concessions and ticket scanning which are easy to learn.
FOX 21 Online
Mike Ceynowa Sworn in as Police Chief of Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – “This is a job that is really a lot and it’s going to take a lot and I want you and your family to know that we’ve got you. We’ve got your back; this department has your back,” Duluth Mayor, Emily Larson said.
FOX 21 Online
Lincoln Park Resource Center Offering Voter Registration Assistance
DULUTH, Minn.–Election day is just over one month away and some people have already voted, but others still need to register. Help in that registration process was available today at the Lincoln Park Resource Center. It is part of their “Vote Loud, Vote Proud” effort. The goal is to help provide access to people who find it difficult to register. It may be a lack of transportation, it could be no computer for registering online, or it might simply mean helping people fill out the paper forms.
FOX 21 Online
WLSSD Encourages Residents to Add Leaves to Their Compost Pile
DULUTH, Minn.–The leaves are beginning to change colors, which means pretty soon trees will be bare and the ground will be covered with leaves, but here’s some good you can do with your leaf piles. Through the early days of this fall season, you can bring bags of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Essentia Health Holds Community Open House in Superior Today
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The Essentia Health-Superior Belknap Pharmacy hosted an open house in Superior today. From open to close today over-the-counter products were 20% off. Goodies were onsite along with multiple pharmacists and front-end staff. Pharmacists were there ready to answer any questions and help patients navigate the many pharmacy care...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Superior Tops Cloquet in Five Set Thriller
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior girls volleyball team would rally after dropping the first set on Thursday to defeat Cloquet 3 to 2. Superior (7-10) will next be in action on Tuesday when they play at Grand Rapids.
FOX 21 Online
NERCC Escapee Apprehended In Grand Lake Township After Hours On The Run
DULUTH, Minn. – A missing inmate with the Northeast Regional Correction Center (NERCC) was apprehended without incident around 8 p.m. Friday. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said Kristofer Orr, 18, was located in the area of Bachelor Road and Esker Trail in Grand Lake Township after leaving NERCC during the morning hours on Friday.
FOX 21 Online
Red Cross And CSS Students Team Up To Thank Local Service Members, Veterans
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s not the holidays just yet, but Santa’s workshop was busy as members of the CSS cheer team prepared some special holiday cards. The cheer squad joined local members of the Red Cross in supporting service to the Armed Forces. Writing and sorting through hundreds of holiday cards all to give thanks to active members or veterans who served our country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Bell’s OT Goal Lifts UMD Past MSU-Mankato 2-1
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team is now 5-0 on the season after they defeated Minnesota State Mankato 2 to 1 on Friday. Kylie Hanley would tie the game late in the 1st period and then it would stay that way until overtime. Then just 16 seconds into...
FOX 21 Online
High School Students Get Hands-On Healthcare Experience at St. Scholastica
DULUTH, Minn.–Local high schoolers got a hands-on glimpse of the healthcare field today at the College of St. Scholastica. It wasn’t your normal job fair either. The sophomores experienced real-world scenarios that healthcare professionals face every day. Such as a visual impairment simulator, blood type test, and a CPR station.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Hermantown Holds onto the Hammer, Esko Stays Unbeaten, Superior Falls at Home
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Proctor and Hermantown football teams would renew their “Hammer Game” rivalry on Friday. And the Hammer will stay with the Hawks for another year as they picked up the 55 to 6 win. In other football action, Esko improved to 6-0 as they defeated Hibbing...
FOX 21 Online
Former St. Louis County Jail Finds New Life As Apartment Complex
DULUTH, Minn. — After nearly 10 years of vacancy the former St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is finding new life, as an apartment complex. Not all is new as some historic elements will stay put right inside the units. Turning a 99-cell jail into a living space is...
FOX 21 Online
Schools In Superior Placed On Administrative Hold After Alleged Unsafe Situation
SUPERIOR, Wis. — On Thursday, 3 schools in Superior were placed on Administrative Hold in response to an alleged unsafe situation. The Superior Police Department alerted the schools at 1 p.m. and the schools quickly locked their doors, according to a press release from the school district. The situation...
FOX 21 Online
Northern Star: Sydney Lanoue
DULUTH, Minn.- Being a part of the UMD volleyball team is no small task. Just ask the team’s super senior, Sydney Lanoue, who has found herself pretty much everywhere on the floor. Lanoue saw quite a bit of playing time in her freshman and sophomore seasons. Then, 2020 hit...
FOX 21 Online
Coaches Corner: Sharon Lahti
ESKO, Minn.- In this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with head coach of the Esko girls soccer team, Sharon Lati. We talk the Eskomos ten game hot-streak and a team hat that is crowned on the MVP of the game.
FOX 21 Online
#4 UMD Men’s Hockey Heads into Bye Week
DULUTH, Minn.- While the women’s team will have two games to play this weekend. The men’s team will have none as they head into their bye week. That will give UMD a chance to rest up before they get back on the ice next week to take on Minnesota State Mankato.
Comments / 0