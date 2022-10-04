ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rhoda Chatman
2d ago

Thank you Nia! You don't owe anyone an EXPLANATION on your PERSONAL Life!!!! As much as I appreciate you as 🌟 STAR! I wouldn't trade places. The MEDIA is RELENTLESS on you all(s) life!! Keep your head up, pray 🙏 and everything will be alright 👍 Love you!

Michelle Kirkendall
2d ago

This story was never about Miss Long. This is a story about Ime Udoka, in his first season as Head Coach of the Boston Celtics! In his debut, he brought a fledgling team to The Finals! What happened is that he threw this away, having had an affair with a Celtics staffer! Now with a one-year suspension, he will be fired when the year is up. What does Miss Long have to worry about? This man's talent was short lived due to stupidity. She doesn't even have to grant interviews!

HollywoodLife

Nia Long Emerges For 1st Time After Cheating Scandal With Son Kez, 11: Photos

Nia Long was seen for the first time in public since her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was suspended for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on his NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 1) for some retail therapy with her son Kez, 11, whom she shares with Ime. Nia didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the time.
