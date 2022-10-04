Read full article on original website
Rhoda Chatman
2d ago
Thank you Nia! You don't owe anyone an EXPLANATION on your PERSONAL Life!!!! As much as I appreciate you as 🌟 STAR! I wouldn't trade places. The MEDIA is RELENTLESS on you all(s) life!! Keep your head up, pray 🙏 and everything will be alright 👍 Love you!
Michelle Kirkendall
2d ago
This story was never about Miss Long. This is a story about Ime Udoka, in his first season as Head Coach of the Boston Celtics! In his debut, he brought a fledgling team to The Finals! What happened is that he threw this away, having had an affair with a Celtics staffer! Now with a one-year suspension, he will be fired when the year is up. What does Miss Long have to worry about? This man's talent was short lived due to stupidity. She doesn't even have to grant interviews!
