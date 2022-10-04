Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. Announces Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit
For the first time in over 200 years, Indigenous Stickball will be played by multiple native nations on traditional Muscogee Land in the heart of Atlanta. Organized by Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI), Addison Karl (Chickasaw/Choctaw member), and Emory University, the Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit will showcase the history and future of the game to the public.
metroatlantaceo.com
Shepherd Center Launches Comprehensive Campaign to Expand Access to World-Class Care
Shepherd Center today announced the launch of Pursuing Possible: The Campaign for Shepherd Center. The $350 million campaign will fund capital and programmatic projects to benefit patients and families experiencing spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological illnesses and injuries. Shepherd Center provides nationally-ranked...
metroatlantaceo.com
Lincoln Breaking Ground Today on New Industrial Facility in Calhoun
Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has announced the groundbreaking for Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, a forthcoming Class-A distribution facility in Calhoun, Georgia. Lincoln’s Denton Shamburger, Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham will oversee the construction, marketing and leasing of the building, which is set to deliver in fall 2023. Calhoun...
metroatlantaceo.com
Food for All Fundraiser to Benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank
Financial services professionals across the greater Atlanta area are helping put dollars to good use with the first-ever Food for All fundraiser to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The fundraising competition raised $46,510 to support the Food Bank and its mission of fighting hunger in metro Atlanta and north Georgia, providing enough food for 186,000 meals. Since the global pandemic, the Food Bank has seen significant increases in need for its services and has been working with various community and government partners to continue providing access to nutritious meals for food insecure neighbors.
metroatlantaceo.com
City of Peachtree Corners Partners with Love to Ride
As part of its mission to help the city achieve its goals, the City of Peachtree Corners, in partnership with Colu Technologies, has announced a new partnership with bike riding platformLove to Ride, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions while supporting local businesses in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. The app – Choose PTC, powered by Colu, utilizes proven concepts of gamification and behavioral economics to transform the city’s strategic goals into measurable actions.
metroatlantaceo.com
Southern Company Helps Students Attend First Ever HBCU Week at Walt Disney World
Southern Company joins HBCU Week Foundation, Disney and the Propel Center to help make attending an Historically Black College and University a reality for local students during what is anticipated to be the largest ever HBCU Week event. More than 5,000 students including seniors from Atlanta Public and Birmingham City schools are expected to attend.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Home Remodeling Overview by NARI Atlanta President
It happens every year. As the weather cools and people spend more time indoors, many homeowners evaluate whether or not their current home is meeting their needs, and often, the answer is “no”. According to the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), the most common reasons homeowners undertake a remodeling project are:
metroatlantaceo.com
The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup
Patti LaBelle, The Doobie Brothers and others take the stage at Atlanta’s iconic entertainment destination; plus, “Chicago” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta and Ghost Tours. This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti...
metroatlantaceo.com
MSCA Expansion in Care Promotes New Name Change to Atlanta Neuroscience Institute
The Multiple Sclerosis Center Of Atlanta is proud to share that they are now Atlanta Neuroscience Institute. This name change has been made to reflect their recent expansion in care and services beyond individuals diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis to encompass treatment options for patients who need specialized neurological care. This new name clearly defines the vast area of neurological care support offered through the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute.
