LOS ANGELES - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles, and authorities believe there may be more victims. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 34-year-old Clayton Randolph and 35-year-old Shanika Davidson were arrested Sept. 15 after evidence including two handguns and jewelry seized during a search warrant connected the pair to a series of robberies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO