KTLA.com

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in Griffith Park: LAPD

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Griffith Park Saturday afternoon. The collision, which occurred at about 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fern Dell Drive, was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon using a vehicle, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fight leads to deadly stabbing in North Hills

LOS ANGELES - A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Serial follow-home robbery suspects arrested: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles, and authorities believe there may be more victims. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 34-year-old Clayton Randolph and 35-year-old Shanika Davidson were arrested Sept. 15 after evidence including two handguns and jewelry seized during a search warrant connected the pair to a series of robberies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Suspect arrested for violent Encino gas station robbery; police searching for more victims

LOS ANGELES - Police Friday sought additional victims of two men suspected of committing a series of burglaries throughout Los Angeles. Clayton Randolph, 34, and 35-year-old Shanika Davidson — both of Wilmington — were arrested on Sept. 15 "for a series of robberies," and police recovered two handguns, jewelry and "items connecting them to the robberies" during the arrests, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing

PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
LYNWOOD, CA
KTLA

LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
LYNWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced. Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.
SEAL BEACH, CA
foxla.com

South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot

LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man attacked by a scooter in Highland Park

LOS ANGELES - A man was attacked by a group of minors and was assaulted with a scooter in Highland Park, reportedly over a case of beer, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach Police investigate 3 home burglaries in one night

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police officials...
LONG BEACH, CA

