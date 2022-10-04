Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Marina Del ReyLet's Eat LAMarina Del Rey, CA
Related
Teen in Tesla Intentionally Rams Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A teen in a Tesla intentionally rammed a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle at Canyon High School and was quickly apprehended by another patrol unit in Canyon Country after a short pursuit, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
KTLA.com
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in Griffith Park: LAPD
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Griffith Park Saturday afternoon. The collision, which occurred at about 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fern Dell Drive, was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon using a vehicle, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez.
foxla.com
Fight leads to deadly stabbing in North Hills
LOS ANGELES - A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
foxla.com
LAPD searching for follow-home robbery victims
Two Wilmington men were recently arrested for what the LAPD called a series of robberies across Southern California. Police are searching for more victims.
LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores
Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store worker, died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer. Du Young Lee was fatally stabbed while he was confronting two teens who were trying to shoplift wigs.
foxla.com
Serial follow-home robbery suspects arrested: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles, and authorities believe there may be more victims. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 34-year-old Clayton Randolph and 35-year-old Shanika Davidson were arrested Sept. 15 after evidence including two handguns and jewelry seized during a search warrant connected the pair to a series of robberies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
VIDEO: Suspect arrested for violent Encino gas station robbery; police searching for more victims
LOS ANGELES - Police Friday sought additional victims of two men suspected of committing a series of burglaries throughout Los Angeles. Clayton Randolph, 34, and 35-year-old Shanika Davidson — both of Wilmington — were arrested on Sept. 15 "for a series of robberies," and police recovered two handguns, jewelry and "items connecting them to the robberies" during the arrests, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing
PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
foxla.com
'Suspicious item' investigation at LAX prompts brief closure of Tom Bradley terminal
LOS ANGELES - Authorities have cleared a suspicious item at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday afternoon and all operations are returning to normal, according to officials. Authorities had evacuated the Tom Bradley terminal and redirected travelers for a brief time as they investigated. "Thank you for your patience as safety...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
foxla.com
Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced. Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.
foxla.com
South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot
LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
foxla.com
Drunk driver sentenced in street racing crash that killed longtime OC Register editor
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life for the murder of a longtime OC Register editor. In July of 2020, during a street race, Louie Robert Villa, 31, crashed into a pickup truck being driven by OC Register editor Gene Harbrecht.
foxla.com
California liquor store clerk dies after being assaulted with scooter by group of teens
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a liquor store clerk, who was attacked by a group of teens and assaulted with a scooter in Southern California's Highland Park area, reportedly over a case of beer, has passed away. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just...
Group of teens arrested for attempted murder in Riverside County shootings
Two 18-year-old men and a group of juveniles have been arrested for attempted murder after shootings in Riverside County. On Oct. 1, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 63000 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. While responding to the scene, a second report of shots fired […]
foxla.com
Man attacked by a scooter in Highland Park
LOS ANGELES - A man was attacked by a group of minors and was assaulted with a scooter in Highland Park, reportedly over a case of beer, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.
foxla.com
Long Beach Police investigate 3 home burglaries in one night
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police officials...
Comments / 0