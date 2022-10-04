Read full article on original website
Sass And Shimmer: The Dazzling History Of Black Majorettes And Dance Lines
Beginning in the 1960s, young Black majorettes and dance troupes created a fascinating style of movement. This is the story of how they did it. At historically Black colleges and universities, halftime is when audience members rush back to their seats for the real show. The drum majors are stars, of course, but sharing the spotlight are smiling, limber dancers with moves so big, even the nosebleeds can see every detail. They prance alongside marching bands, or in the stands, then run through pre-choreographed eight counts. The sequence is first started by a single dancer in the front, followed by the rest of the team. Stadiums have fallen silent to soak in the glittering costumes and bold flourishes.
What Horror Movie Disturbed You So Bad, You Either Had To Leave The Theater Or Turn It Off?
Sometimes, walking out of a theater is self-care.
The Impact Of Janet’s Creatively Liberating Album, ‘The Velvet Rope’
On this ground-breaking 1997 classic, the iconic entertainer explored themes such as bisexuality, domestic abuse, LGBTQ+ affairs, and other social issues once considered taboo in the music industry. On October 7, 1997, Janet Jackson released her critically acclaimed The Velvet Rope. In what was a stark contrast to her previous...
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
News To You: Drake At The Apollo, Joanne The Scammer Returns And More
Drake's upcoming Apollo performance, Joanne the Scammer links up with Brandon Blackwood, a daddy-daughter pudding business and more news you need to know. You must have whiplash from all the headlines this week. From Kanye West blasting a Black woman in the name of white lives to the slew of celebrity divorce announcements–the first seven days of October were nothing short of spooky.
Caleb McLaughlin Reveals Bigotry In ‘Stranger Things’ Fandom ‘Definitely Affected Me A Lot’
The actor opened up about his experience when he was cast on the show at 14-years-old. Caleb McLaughlin opened up about his experience with racism as a cast member of the hit Netflix TV show Stranger Things. At the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, he took the time to share how he faced racism as a young actor from fans of the show.
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Movie Critic For Inaccurately Saying She Wore A Fat Suit In New Film, 'Till'
The EGOT winner responds to the false, unnecessary comments about her appearance in the movie: "That was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids." Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t hold back when sharing what’s on her mind and the latest word she has is for a film critic. The review, which happened to be the Daily Beast’s take on her upcoming movie Till, mentioned Goldberg wore a “fat suit” in the movie and the actress and TV host decided to set the record straight.
Playwright Lynn Nottage Talks "MJ The Musical" Tony Award Win And Why She Centers Her Art Around Working Class Black Families
The two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright reflects on her work ethic and why it's shaped who she is today. This season, playwright Lynn Nottage has two shows running concurrently: the play Clyde’s, which depicts formerly incarcerated workers at a small eatery (it runs in select cities through this fall) and MJ The Musical, her first Broadway play about Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour.
Star Gazing: Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu Meet For The First Time At Paris Fashion Week
As Paris Fashion Week wound down, queens of R&B Soul and Pop linked up for what was, incredibly, their first time meeting face-to-face. Janet Jackson and Erykah Badu were spotted together exchanging pleasantries at a dinner for Valentino, held just outside the Lourve at Lou Lou Paris. Elsewhere in Europe,...
