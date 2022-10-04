ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sass And Shimmer: The Dazzling History Of Black Majorettes And Dance Lines

Beginning in the 1960s, young Black majorettes and dance troupes created a fascinating style of movement. This is the story of how they did it. At historically Black colleges and universities, halftime is when audience members rush back to their seats for the real show. The drum majors are stars, of course, but sharing the spotlight are smiling, limber dancers with moves so big, even the nosebleeds can see every detail. They prance alongside marching bands, or in the stands, then run through pre-choreographed eight counts. The sequence is first started by a single dancer in the front, followed by the rest of the team. Stadiums have fallen silent to soak in the glittering costumes and bold flourishes.
The Impact Of Janet’s Creatively Liberating Album, ‘The Velvet Rope’

On this ground-breaking 1997 classic, the iconic entertainer explored themes such as bisexuality, domestic abuse, LGBTQ+ affairs, and other social issues once considered taboo in the music industry. On October 7, 1997, Janet Jackson released her critically acclaimed The Velvet Rope. In what was a stark contrast to her previous...
News To You: Drake At The Apollo, Joanne The Scammer Returns And More

Drake's upcoming Apollo performance, Joanne the Scammer links up with Brandon Blackwood, a daddy-daughter pudding business and more news you need to know. You must have whiplash from all the headlines this week. From Kanye West blasting a Black woman in the name of white lives to the slew of celebrity divorce announcements–the first seven days of October were nothing short of spooky.
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Movie Critic For Inaccurately Saying She Wore A Fat Suit In New Film, 'Till'

The EGOT winner responds to the false, unnecessary comments about her appearance in the movie: "That was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids." Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t hold back when sharing what’s on her mind and the latest word she has is for a film critic. The review, which happened to be the Daily Beast’s take on her upcoming movie Till, mentioned Goldberg wore a “fat suit” in the movie and the actress and TV host decided to set the record straight.
Playwright Lynn Nottage Talks "MJ The Musical" Tony Award Win And Why She Centers Her Art Around Working Class Black Families

The two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright reflects on her work ethic and why it's shaped who she is today. This season, playwright Lynn Nottage has two shows running concurrently: the play Clyde’s, which depicts formerly incarcerated workers at a small eatery (it runs in select cities through this fall) and MJ The Musical, her first Broadway play about Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour.
