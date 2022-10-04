The City of Falls Church Police Department is investigating a series of thefts occurring at or around the Eden Center, 6751-6799 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044. The victims are approached under a ruse, usually by the suspects trying to sell them fake jewelry, asking for directions, asking to pray with them, or even wanting a hug. Once the suspects are close enough, they place fake jewelry on the victim consisting of rings and/or necklace while simultaneously taking the victim’s real jewelry. After switching the jewelry, the suspects flee by vehicle. This happens so quickly the victims don’t realize their jewelry has been stolen until after the suspects have left the area.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO