Field Hockey and Volleyball Take Wins by Local High Schools
The Mustangs’ football squad’s struggle of a season continued with a 54-8 loss to Skyline last Friday, as they remain winless. However this week brings some potential hope as their matchup against Warren County will be the Homecoming game, so they will be sure to put their best efforts forward.
This Week’s News & Notes: October 6th – October 12th
Local Animal Rescue Takes Pets Affected by Hurricane. While Southern states brace for the impact of Hurricane Ian, Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation (LDCRF), a pet rescue organization, has been preparing their Rescue Care Center for an emergency intake. In partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation, LDCRF has committed to taking in 60 dogs and cats from southern partners to allow for the critical sheltering of homeless pets from the storm.
Rich History of F.C. Emblazoned on New Public Panels
Dating back to the 1600s, the City of Falls Church has been considered an “unique” and “historic” city. This year, a new physical reflection of its history is allowing people to learn about the city they call home in the form of historical panels now installed on S. Washington Street.
News Briefs: October 6 – October 12
Business News & Notes: October 6 – October 12
Falls Church City Council has decided to allow the COVID-19 emergency declaration to end on Oct. 1, while allowing some business flexibilities under the pandemic to continue through an ordinance. The zoning regulations eased includes signage for drive-up and carry out food, accepting food orders outside of restaurants and use of parking spaces for tents, outdoor dining, and carryout. During the six-month extension, beginning October 1, city staff will evaluate the practice and submit recommendations to the zoning ordinance.
A Penny For Your Thoughts
Less than a week after Fairfax County’s launch of “Take A Moment,” a countywide campaign to eliminate traffic-related deaths and injuries, a hit-and-run driver killed an elderly woman who was crossing Annandale Road in downtown Annandale. The driver did not stop, leaving the victim abandoned in a heap in the middle of the road. Few witnesses were in the vicinity on Sunday night, so the Crash Reconstruction Unit will have a more difficult job to find the driver.
Unusual Rise in Crime in F.C. Addressed by Police Chief
For the past few months, the City of Falls Church has seen an increase in thefts around the area leading to a special announcement from City Hall today. According to Falls Church police, the latest spate of thefts have happened at or around the Eden Center, specifically 6751-6799 Wilson Boulevard. Falls Church City police have said plenty about the common features reported by victims of these crimes.
Police Investigating Series of Thefts
The City of Falls Church Police Department is investigating a series of thefts occurring at or around the Eden Center, 6751-6799 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044. The victims are approached under a ruse, usually by the suspects trying to sell them fake jewelry, asking for directions, asking to pray with them, or even wanting a hug. Once the suspects are close enough, they place fake jewelry on the victim consisting of rings and/or necklace while simultaneously taking the victim’s real jewelry. After switching the jewelry, the suspects flee by vehicle. This happens so quickly the victims don’t realize their jewelry has been stolen until after the suspects have left the area.
