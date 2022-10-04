Read full article on original website
Employ disputed immigrants to rebuild after Ian’s damage | Letters
What to do with hundreds of immigrants whose arrival here was unauthorized?. Well, you could ship more of them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did at the expense of his own state’s taxpayers. Or, you might consider sending them to Mar-a-Lago, whose owner...
Dentist with N.J. practices did unnecessary ‘baby root canals’ on kids, feds allege
A pediatric dentist who owns practices in New Jersey and New York agreed to pay more than $750,000 to settle allegations that his dentists performed and billed for medically unnecessary “baby root canals” on patients, officials said Thursday. The settlement also resolved claims that Barry L. Jacobson and...
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
VP Harris has a date with Seth Meyers Monday. First, a fundraising stop in N.J.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be raising campaign cash in Princeton Monday en route to an appearance on Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” program on NBC. Harris is scheduled to appear at a Democratic National Committee fundraising event in Princeton, according to a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity.
Nikki Finke, Must-Read Entertainment Journalist and Deadline Founder, Dies at 68
Nikki Finke, the fearsome entertainment columnist whose uncompromising style and sharp-tongued scoops helped grow Deadline, the trade site she founded in 2006, into one of Hollywood’s most essential news sources, died Sunday morning. Unsurprisingly, Deadline first reported the news, adding that Finke had been battling a prolonged, unspecified illness.She was 68.“At her best, Nikki Finke embodied the spirit of journalism, and was never afraid to tell the hard truths with an incisive style and an enigmatic spark,” said Jay Penske, the founder and chief executive of Penske Media Corporation, which acquired Finke’s burgeoning site in 2009. “She was brash and...
New ALS drug gives hope to KC-area patients
While a new drug called Relyvrio is not a cure for ALS, it targets motor neurons that patients typically lose as the disease progresses.
