PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our fifth week of the season. Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork, Nansemond River vs. Lakeland and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the viewer above.
Firefighters respond to residential fire on Gordon Court in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Gordon Court.
Free drive-in movie showing at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bennett’s Creek Park will be hosting a drive-in movie showing. They will be playing the 2019 version of The Addams Family, which is PG. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Looking To Redevelop Sherwood Shopping Center
NEWPORT NEWS-Sherwood Shopping Center on Warwick Boulevard may soon be getting a facelift. During a joint meeting with the Newport News City Council, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority and Newport News Public Library Board of Trustees on September 27, city officials heard a presentation about a proposal to redevelop the property.
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
City of Portsmouth to host press conference ahead of Missy Elliott Blvd dedication ceremony
City officials, along with the Finney-Smith Foundation and Portsmouth Public Schools, will host a press conference Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m., to announce new details regarding the Missy Elliott Street Renaming Ceremony.
Person shot near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hurt in a shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. One person is in custody and investigators are working to identify others involved.
Legacy Restaurant & Lounge owners try to get their permit back in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, the owners of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge appeared before a judge after they appealed Norfolk City Council’s decision to pull the club’s conditional use permit. Following that, the business owners filed an appeal against the decision. In August, a shooting outside the...
13newsnow.com
New Virginia Beach traffic lanes finished near Witchduck exit of I-264 East
The new pattern will take time to get used to. But VDOT spokeswoman Shelby Dell said drivers exiting on Witchduck should simply stick to the two right lanes.
Spirit to offer daily nonstop flights to South Florida at Norfolk airport
According to Spirit Airlines, they will offer travelers affordable, daily flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) starting March 8, 2023.
13newsnow.com
Coastal flooding submerges end of Cape Story by the Sea neighborhood street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — By Monday at noon, standing water had already submerged the end of the street just outside Rich Califf's newly purchased home in Cape Story by the Sea. “I understood that -- I guess I wasn’t prepared for the scope of it," he told 13News Now Monday.
1 dead after Newport News shooting: Police investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting in the first block of Colony Square, Newport News Police said Saturday. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, NNPD responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Colony Square, the department said. Once there, officers canvassed...
Chopper 10: Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of S Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach is currently closed as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash. Read the full story HERE.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners discuss speed limits, receive department reports
Manteo commissioners are wrestling with speed limits within the incorporated town. Town manager Melissa Dickerson drafted a letter to NCDOT requesting the agency conduct a study and asking for a townwide speed limit of 25 miles per hour. Police Chief Vance Haskett recommended keeping the 20 mile per hour speed...
WAVY News 10
Man fatally shot at Colony Square Apartments in NN
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following an overnight shooting in Newport News. According to police, units responded to shots fired in the 1st block of Colony Square Court around 2:10 a.m. this morning. When units arrived at the Colony Square Apartments, they located a man...
13newsnow.com
One person shot, suspect in custody in Virginia Beach
It happened on LaSalle Drive, not far from Princess Anne Road. We're told the victim is expected to survive.
Explosion at old Norfolk Ford Plant sends one person to hospital
According to the Norfolk Fire Chief, one person was taken to the hospital after some kind of explosion. Officials did not reveal the type of explosion at this time.
3 people displaced, cat dies in mobile home fire in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people are displaced and one cat is dead after a fire at a mobile home in Virginia Beach. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Holland Drive just after 6 p.m. to a fire at a mobile home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.
