Elizabeth City, NC

PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
State
North Carolina State
Elizabeth City, NC
Lifestyle
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Looking To Redevelop Sherwood Shopping Center

NEWPORT NEWS-Sherwood Shopping Center on Warwick Boulevard may soon be getting a facelift. During a joint meeting with the Newport News City Council, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority and Newport News Public Library Board of Trustees on September 27, city officials heard a presentation about a proposal to redevelop the property.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners discuss speed limits, receive department reports

Manteo commissioners are wrestling with speed limits within the incorporated town. Town manager Melissa Dickerson drafted a letter to NCDOT requesting the agency conduct a study and asking for a townwide speed limit of 25 miles per hour. Police Chief Vance Haskett recommended keeping the 20 mile per hour speed...
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Man fatally shot at Colony Square Apartments in NN

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following an overnight shooting in Newport News. According to police, units responded to shots fired in the 1st block of Colony Square Court around 2:10 a.m. this morning. When units arrived at the Colony Square Apartments, they located a man...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

