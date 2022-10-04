Read full article on original website
Penguins Send Ty Smith, Mark Friedman to AHL
The Pittsburgh Penguins sent Mark Friedman through waivers and Ty Smith joined him in being sent to the AHL.
Devils players react to potentially being cut: ‘It’s definitely in the back of your mind’
Mason Geertsen sits in the corner of the Devils locker room and thinks about his future. After a busy training camp and preseason schedule, the hybrid forward-defenseman could potentially be cut by New Jersey before Monday’s 5 p.m. NHL roster deadline. While he says he’s anxious about the looming decision, Geertsen is managing by sticking to his routine.
Draymond Green Said He Felt "Pathetic" After Punching Jordan Poole During A Team Practice, And Is Stepping Away From The Team Indefinitely
He said, "The most important thing initially is to allow Jordan to work through his thoughts and not me try to persuade his thoughts one way or another."
Jets rookies the heroes in win vs. Dolphins | How Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, more played
A pair of Jets rookies became the difference makers in Sunday’s 40-17 win over the Dolphins. Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall’s combined efforts helped in putting 30 points on the scoreboard. Jets fans chanted “Breeeeece” on multiple occasions — and for good reason. The second round draft pick...
Boys soccer: Siljanovski scores olympic goal as No. 1 Seton Hall Prep edges MKA
Senior Julien Siljanovski scored off of a corner kick -- an olympic goal -- to lift Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy, in Montclair. After MKA (7-5) took a lead with 29 minutes left in the first half...
Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
Giants will be without defensive tackle Leonard Williams for a third straight game
LONDON -- Leonard Williams predicted a quick return from the knee injury that knocked him out of the Giants’ Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers, but his absence extended into a third game Sunday when he was unable to take the field against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Kevin Durant on French basketball star Victor Wembanyama: ‘Everyone is excited for his arrival to the league’
Count Nets’ star Kevin Durant among those awed by 18-year-old French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama sent some NBA franchises into a tanking frenzy for the upcoming season after his pair of superlative performances this past week in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft averaged 36.5 points per game in two games against G League Ignite in Vegas, while also flashing the ability to drain 3-pointers, run the floor and block shots.
NBA・
Sauce Gardner helps Jets take early lead over Dolphins with first career interception in big first half
The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft o cornerback Sauce Gardner because they thought he could be a difference-maker. And early in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Gardner certainly lived up to that billing. Gardner forced a safety on...
Boys soccer: White’s hat trick leads Somerville past Delaware Valley
Tayden White posted a hat trick with one assist to lead Somerville in a 4-0 win over Delaware Valley, in Somerville. Brayden Hache added on a goal and an assist for the Pioneers (10-3), while Jake Cohen made five saves to earn the shutout. The Terriers fell to 6-8. The...
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
