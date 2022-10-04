ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
Kevin Durant on French basketball star Victor Wembanyama: ‘Everyone is excited for his arrival to the league’

Count Nets’ star Kevin Durant among those awed by 18-year-old French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama sent some NBA franchises into a tanking frenzy for the upcoming season after his pair of superlative performances this past week in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft averaged 36.5 points per game in two games against G League Ignite in Vegas, while also flashing the ability to drain 3-pointers, run the floor and block shots.
