ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Yes, 90-year-old Dan Rather writes his own tweets

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andrew Dorn
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RitKO_0iLT111Z00

( NewsNation ) — Dan Rather isn’t pulling any punches on Twitter.

The former news anchor, who turns 91 at the end of the month, has taken on a fiery online persona in his later years — and yes, he writes his own tweets.

“On social media, what I’ve found is that you better write something that’s interesting or people are not going to care,” Rather told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Monday. “On the other hand, you don’t want to get so caught up in writing something interesting that you don’t write something that matters.”

The veteran journalist has amassed more than 2.7 million followers and shows no signs of slowing down.

As someone who has followed the American political climate for more than 70 years, Rather called today’s landscape “a serious and dangerous moment in the American story.”

How To Watch NewsNation

That risk has been heightened by a lack of national unity, Rather said, emphasizing that the nation is at its best when people work together.

“We tend to forget, in the rush of daily journalism … what a tremendous country this is,” Rather said.

In order to restore unity, Rather called for a return to “a more moderate approach to how we view one another.”

Rather said the stakes couldn’t be higher: “The very foundation of our constitutional republic — based on the principles of freedom and democracy — are being challenged.”

You can watch “CUOMO” weeknights on NewsNation starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Rather
Person
Chris Cuomo
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Respond to Kanye West’s Removed Tweet: “Your Words Hurt and Incite Violence”

Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Rapaport are among those in Hollywood and the larger entertainment and media industry responding to a recent tweet from Kanye West repeatedly labeled antisemitic by the American Defamation League and others. In a tweet featuring West’s now-removed Twitter statement, which he posted Saturday night, Curtis told the rapper that his “words hurt and incite violence.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West Tweet Taken Down for Violating Twitter RulesInstagram Restricts Kanye West's Account and Deletes Content for Violating PoliciesAnalyzing the Kardashians: How Psychotherapist and Media Theorist MJ Corey Views Their Cultural Sway “The holiest day...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Newsnation#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy