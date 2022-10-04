ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Powerhouses

Quality stocks with high dividend yields can alleviate pressure during a bear market. Companies like Chevron and Dow pay sizeable dividends. Both stocks are inexpensive and can continue supporting their dividends with cash, not debt. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

Procter & Gamble’s portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October

Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Dividend#Net Sales#Restaurant Brands#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Darden Restaurants#Longhorn Steakhouse#Darden Restaurants Lrb
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

Berkshire Hathaway's buy-and-hold investment approach and its focus on quality companies have helped it achieve market-crushing returns over the long term. The stock holdings of the conglomerate are weighted towards large, sturdy, value-oriented companies. But Berkshire Hathaway has positions in some promising growth stocks as well. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 COLA: The Big Announcement Is Just Days Away

For months, seniors on Social Security have been eagerly awaiting news of a 2023 COLA. While we'll have a more definitive answer within a week, here's a ballpark of what seniors may be looking at. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Bitcoin has been one of the best performing financial assets over the past several years, turning even a small investment into a huge sum. Up to this point, Bitcoin has been viewed mainly as a tool for financial speculation as opposed to real utility. While it's unlikely that Bitcoin will...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Help You Become a Millionaire?

Shiba Inu's price has plummeted throughout 2022. However, a new project could result in a huge boost. There are still serious risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Help You Retire Early?

Shiba Inu's recovery won't be based on the Greater Fool Theory, but on the Greater Faith Theory. There's no shortage of conviction as the Shiba Inu social media community remains vibrant. Shiba Inu's developers always keep things interesting with frequent updates and an intriguing metaverse angle. You’re reading a free...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Top Dow Jones Dividend Stocks to Buy in October and Hold for Decades

Chevron is an oil supermajor that has a long history of rewarding shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

That enables investors to generate more income from reinvesting dividends and making new investments. Because of that, they can accelerate their passive income goals in a bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Digital Realty Trust, Howard Hughes Corporation, and Ally Financial are all down sharply from the highs. Despite the overall pessimism, there’s a lot to like about all three of these companies. Patient investors who buy these now could see market-beating returns over the long run. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Soar When Inflation Abates and Interest Rates Moderate

Etsy is still growing and is highly profitable even in this difficult time for e-commerce businesses. Investors might be missing the point about Rackspace's debt. Charter Communications is a value investor favorite, and shares may have been unduly punished in the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Just Got Good News: Should You Buy the Dip?

Commission-free trading has become all the rage in the last few years. It was made possible by payment for order flow, where customers' order flow is sent to market makers who facilitate the transaction. The SEC considered a ban on the practice last year but has backed off since then.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts

Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy