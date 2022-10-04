ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

Related
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Linda Evangelista responds to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt: ‘Fashion made me sad’

Linda Evangelista has responded to Kanye West’s controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter“ t-shirt. The rapper and designer staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during the annual cultural event, in which both he and a number of his models wore t-shirts with the contentious slogan emblazoned across the front.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
Kanye
Person
Virgil Abloh
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Lvmh#French#Off White
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him

12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Bob Marley’s Grandkid Defends Modeling Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley has faced a wave of online backlash for modeling a “White Lives Matter” shirt by rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West at his Paris fashion show, with some arguing that the stunt was reinforcing white supremacy. The granddaughter of the reggae pioneer and daughter of Lauryn Hill took to Instagram on Wednesday to vent and reject the “hive mind mentality” of her critics, writing, “You cannot bully or manipulate me, or coax me into silence.” The 23-year-old model, who also worked with Ye during 2017’s New York Fashion Week, shared her private texts to the artist after the fact. “I...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy