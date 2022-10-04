Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Linda Evangelista responds to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt: ‘Fashion made me sad’
Linda Evangelista has responded to Kanye West’s controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter“ t-shirt. The rapper and designer staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during the annual cultural event, in which both he and a number of his models wore t-shirts with the contentious slogan emblazoned across the front.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference
End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons
Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fans Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son on ‘The Kardashians’
Was that a clue? The Kardashians season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, but fans are convinced the episode included a major hint about Kylie Jenner‘s newborn’s name. Kardashian, 38, prepared to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson via...
TMZ.com
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
Kanye West Calls ‘Black Lives Matter’ A “Scam” Amid ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash
Kanye West briefly addressed backlash he received Monday for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his YZY SZN 9 runway show in Paris, referring to “Black Lives Matter” as a scam. “EVERYONE KNOWS BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM,” the artist, 45, posted to his...
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Complex
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion
This is definitely a different vibe than the whole "abandoned museum" thing she was going for in the other house.
Bob Marley’s Grandkid Defends Modeling Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt
Selah Marley has faced a wave of online backlash for modeling a “White Lives Matter” shirt by rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West at his Paris fashion show, with some arguing that the stunt was reinforcing white supremacy. The granddaughter of the reggae pioneer and daughter of Lauryn Hill took to Instagram on Wednesday to vent and reject the “hive mind mentality” of her critics, writing, “You cannot bully or manipulate me, or coax me into silence.” The 23-year-old model, who also worked with Ye during 2017’s New York Fashion Week, shared her private texts to the artist after the fact. “I...
Comments / 2