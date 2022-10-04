Read full article on original website
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment
Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his […] The post Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule out Dak Prescott from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he acknowledged the quarterback's grip on a football is "not well enough to play" at the moment. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas,...
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Rams vet Bobby Wagner’s blunt response to fan he tackled filing a police report
NFL Twitter went bonkers after seeing Los Angeles Rams veteran Bobby Wagner take out a protester who ran onto the field on Monday night in LA’s Week 4 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. Apparently, the said fan decided to file a police report against Wagner for tackling him as he ran through Levi’s Stadium with his pink smoke bomb in tow.
Jerry Jones asked if Dak Prescott (thumb) can grip a football yet: 'No, not well enough to play'
Dak Prescott will get an update on the progress of his injured throwing thumb during Tuesday's doctor's appointment, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't sound optimistic that the quarterback will be ready for Week 5. Asked on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) on Tuesday morning if Prescott is able...
All eyes on Damone Clark and Dak Prescott at Cowboys practice on Wednesday
It was a light day of work for the Cowboys at practice on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Rams. Much of the attention today was focused on the debut of rookie linebacker Damone Clark and the rehab of starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries
The New York Giants are 3-1 after a Week 4 win. For a fanbase so unfamiliar with a winning record in recent memory, it is a sight to behold. However, the team still has a lot of problems to fix going forward, especially at the quarterback spot. Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both suffered injuries […] The post Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may be without Rashod Bateman heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Bateman was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week. But the second-year pass catcher may not be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup. He is yet to practice […] The post Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes peer pressuring him into State Farm commercial
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a strong 3-1 start to begin the new campaign, and as usual, it’s Patrick Mahomes who has led the way. Mahomes’ best game of the season came in a 44-21 romp over the Arizona Cardinals, when he completed 30 out of 39 passes for five touchdowns. However, the […] The post Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes peer pressuring him into State Farm commercial appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m just a fan of greatness’: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fanboys out over Aaron Donald, Aaron Judge
Each player in the NFL has a few athletes that they look up to. In the case of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, he draws plenty of inspiration from two of the biggest stars in sports today. For one, Parsons was in attendance for the New York Yankees’ 3-2 road loss to the Texas Rangers […] The post ‘I’m just a fan of greatness’: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fanboys out over Aaron Donald, Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Not all at Mitch’s feet’: Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on replacing Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally going to give what the team’s fans have been craving for since the start of the preseason. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has just announced that the Steelers are going with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett as the team’s starter in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills on the road. “Kenny […] The post ‘Not all at Mitch’s feet’: Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on replacing Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks fans can breath sigh of relief amid Rashaad Penny news
The Seattle Seahawks’ preparations for their Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints are now in full swing. They have gotten a major boost on the Rashaad Penny front now that the 26-year-old running back has taken a major step towards suiting up against the Saints in Week 5. Penny missed practice on Wednesday […] The post Seahawks fans can breath sigh of relief amid Rashaad Penny news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots take another blow at QB, leading way for rookie to make first NFL start
FOXBOROUGH – If Mac Jones can’t start Sunday for the Patriots, the answer as to who’ll replace him was answered on Thursday. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was placed on injured reserve due to a concussion. Hoyer, who started in Week 4 in Jones’ place, suffered a concussion in the second drive against the Packers on […] The post Patriots take another blow at QB, leading way for rookie to make first NFL start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nyheim Hines heads to locker room after exhibiting serious concussion symptoms
The Indianapolis Colts entered Thursday night without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. If that didn’t hurt the Colts offense enough, just three plays into the game against the Broncos, backup tailback Nyheim Hines left the game with an injury. He took a big hit in the flat and remained on the ground for a few […] The post Nyheim Hines heads to locker room after exhibiting serious concussion symptoms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a brutal 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. The loss dropped Tampa to 2-2. That joined them with 14 other teams across the league sitting at .500. On Thursday, Brady was asked whether he believed there is even more parity now than during his earlier […] The post Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
