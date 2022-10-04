Read full article on original website
NYC state of emergency? Migrant ‘crisis’ not our problem to solve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The number of illegal immigrants coming into New York City led Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency in the five boroughs on Friday. Is President Joe Biden listening? He’s the person responsible for the emergency situation. This isn’t New York City...
Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July
Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations provide new details about the program...
Efforts to help cold, hungry migrants underway on Staten Island: Photos show newcomers outside Travis hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As New York City scrambles to assist migrants in the crossfire of what Mayor Eric Adams is calling a humanitarian crisis “that will affect everyone in this city,” migrant families who recently crossed the Mexico-U.S. border are now huddled in a Staten Island hotel.
Borough president: Migrant children to be enrolled in Staten Island schools next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island schools will soon see an influx of asylum-seeking children, according to Borough President Vito Fossella. In a statement to the Advance/SILive.com on Saturday, the borough president said his office was notified on Friday evening that 96 children would be enrolled in Staten Island public schools next week.
Staten Island GOP Assembly member’s message to party: Embrace legal immigrants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As New York City grapples with what has been dubbed a “migrant crisis,” one local elected official believes there is an opportunity to make “inroads” with legal immigrants who are seeking a better life. State Assembly member Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/Brooklyn),...
What’s the plan for migrants living in Travis hotel? NYC reps to answer public’s questions Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Questions abound on Staten Island about the city’s plan to house migrant families from Central and South America in a Travis hotel, and city representatives plan to answer those questions during a virtual public hearing on Tuesday. Community leaders have criticized the plan to...
‘Go fight some fires:’ COVID-related termination of Staten Island firefighter overturned in state Supreme Court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A Staten Island firefighter who lost his job for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine can now return to work, according to a ruling this week in state Supreme Court, St. George. Timothy Rivicci, 31, of Annadale, was fired from the FDNY in March. A lawsuit...
Mayor Adams declares state of emergency to address migrant crisis
CITY HALL — Mayor Eric Adams announced a state of emergency Friday to help address the city’s ongoing migrant crisis that’s straining the city’s already-burdened shelter system. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants from the southern border flock to the city in...
Nikki Finke, Must-Read Entertainment Journalist and Deadline Founder, Dies at 68
Nikki Finke, the fearsome entertainment columnist whose uncompromising style and sharp-tongued scoops helped grow Deadline, the trade site she founded in 2006, into one of Hollywood’s most essential news sources, died Sunday morning. Unsurprisingly, Deadline first reported the news, adding that Finke had been battling a prolonged, unspecified illness.She was 68.“At her best, Nikki Finke embodied the spirit of journalism, and was never afraid to tell the hard truths with an incisive style and an enigmatic spark,” said Jay Penske, the founder and chief executive of Penske Media Corporation, which acquired Finke’s burgeoning site in 2009. “She was brash and...
