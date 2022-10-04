Hurricane Ian Delays Yard and Bulk Waste Collection by One Day

Storm Debris Delays Yard and Bulk Waste Collection

Yard and Bulk Waste curbside collection on one (1) day delay.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (October 4, 2022) — Due to the significant amount of Hurricane Ian-related storm debris, yard and bulk waste collection for City of West Palm Beach Solid Waste customers will be serviced on a one-day delay. Yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, branches, small tree limbs, and tree trunks. Household garbage and recycling collection schedules are not affected.

SOME HELPFUL TIPS:

Do not place debris near or on a fence, mailbox, power line equipment, fire hydrants, poles, transformers, downed wires, water meters, or storm drains.

Place grass cuttings, small trimmings, and leaves in plastic bags weighing no more than 50 pounds.

Clean up debris remaining after pickup.

For questions about your trash/garbage service, please call: (561) 822-2075 (TTY: 800-955-8771), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. For information about the City of West Palm Beach, please visit: https://www.wpb.org/home

###