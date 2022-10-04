ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Hurricane Ian Delays Yard and Bulk Waste Collection by One Day

West Palm Beach, Florida
 5 days ago

Storm Debris Delays Yard and Bulk Waste Collection

Yard and Bulk Waste curbside collection on one (1) day delay.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (October 4, 2022) — Due to the significant amount of Hurricane Ian-related storm debris, yard and bulk waste collection for City of West Palm Beach Solid Waste customers will be serviced on a one-day delay. Yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, branches, small tree limbs, and tree trunks. Household garbage and recycling collection schedules are not affected.

SOME HELPFUL TIPS:

  • Do not place debris near or on a fence, mailbox, power line equipment, fire hydrants, poles, transformers, downed wires, water meters, or storm drains.
  • Place grass cuttings, small trimmings, and leaves in plastic bags weighing no more than 50 pounds.
  • Clean up debris remaining after pickup.

For questions about your trash/garbage service, please call: (561) 822-2075 (TTY: 800-955-8771), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. For information about the City of West Palm Beach, please visit: https://www.wpb.org/home



