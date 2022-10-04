ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Indigenous Peoples’ Day to be celebrated at UAS

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - UAS will recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day with activities on Monday afternoon in Juneau, Sitka, and Ketchikan. The theme will be "Has Du Ítx̱ Yaa Ntoo.át Haa Shuká Aa Hás, 'Our Journey Forward'." Juneau's events begin at 3 pm on Monday, October...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel in Chatham Strait

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a 77-year-old male from a vessel in Chatham Strait Thursday. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient from the 59-foot fishing vessel, Predator, and safely transported him to a waiting emergency medical services personnel in Sitka to receive further medical attention.
SITKA, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juneau, AK
Elections
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Alaska State
Juneau, AK
Government
kinyradio.com

SEARHC opens new rehabilitation clinic on Crest Street

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium has announced the grand opening of its new, expanded Physical Rehabilitation Clinic, at the old Armory Log Cabin, located at 1720 Crest Street. According to a press release, the new SEARHC Physical Rehabilitation Clinic will feature expanded services across physical, occupational,...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Kiehl suggests employee training pipeline to address ferry crew shortages

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Senator Jesse Kiehl voiced his thoughts on the DOT program aimed at re-imagining the marine highway system while a guest on action line. Last month the Alaska Department of Transportation launched the "Charting the Course Towards Thriving Communities: Reimagining AMHS" program aimed at restoring reliability. Kiehl noted previous budget cuts while on action line.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

SEAK Land Trust acquires coastal wetlands on North Douglas Island

The property is visible to travelers driving along Glacier Highway and remains an important part of that viewshed. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Southeast Alaska Land Trust has announced the recent acquisition and conservation of 14 acres of wetlands adjacent to the Mendenhall Wetlands State Game Refuge. The property is...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

AGDC, Mitsubishi, TOYO, Hillcorp sign agreement to assess potential of producing zero-carbon ammonia in the Cook Inlet

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation announced an agreement between multiple energy organizations to assess the potential to produce zero-carbon ammonia in the Cook Inlet region. The parties – AGDC, Mitsubishi Corporation, TOYO Engineering Corporation and Hilcorp Alaska – have signed a memorandum of understanding...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime In Alaska#Politics Local#Election Local#Capital City Fire Rescue#Juneau Chamber Luncheon#Administrative Order No
kinyradio.com

New burn ban notification app in testing at CCFR

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Though burn season is over in the valley this year, CCFR is looking to unveil a new app next season that could help residents know quicker when a burn ban is in effect. Fire Marshall Dan Jager explained on Action Line that the department has been...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage Man convicted by jury on drug and firearm charges

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man for possessing heroin, pure methamphetamine, and a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Anchorage Police Department officers responded...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau Community Foundation announces recipients of the Individual Artist Awards

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Four awardees for the Juneau Community Foundation's Individual Artist Awards, a grant program that aims to foster local artists, were announced Wednesday. In its third year of the award program, the Foundation announced the four successful applicants: Rico Worl - $10,000, Albert “Laine” Rinehart - $5,000,...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Wasilla man arrested for attempted plane theft

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Wasilla man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the owner found him in the process of stealing an aircraft. On Tuesday at 4:15 in the afternoon, Troopers received a report of an attempted aircraft theft in the area of Palmer Wasilla Hwy and Trunk Rd. Investigation...
JUNEAU, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kinyradio.com

Sutton man dies in single vehicle crash

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Sutton man was found deceased in a car Thursday, troopers said the car was found upside down in a dtich. On Thursday at 12:30 am, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a single vehicle crash on North Jonesville Mine Road in Sutton. Troopers and...
SUTTON-ALPINE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy